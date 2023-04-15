Marseille vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

Marseille are set to play Troyes at the Orange Vélodrome on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Regis Le Bris' Lorient in the league.

Troyes, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in the league. First-half goals from Austrian midfielder Muhammed Cham and veteran midfielder Johan Gastien secured the win for Clermont Foot.

Marseille vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille have won six games, lost one and drawn two.

Right-back Jonathan Clauss has eight assists in 24 league starts for Marseille this season.

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has 13 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Marseille this season.

Guinea-Bissau international Mama Balde has 13 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Troyes so far.

Portuguese attacker Rony Lopes has 10 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Troyes this season.

Marseille vs Troyes Prediction

Marseille are currently 3rd in the league, two points behind 2nd-placed Lens and three points ahead of 4th-placed Monaco. Names like Alexis Sanchez and Jonathan Clauss have done well under the management of Igor Tudor.

Tudor has done well at Marseille, which has seen him linked with the managerial position at Juventus. The link in itself is not surprising; Massimiliano Allegri has been under pressure throughout the season, and Tudor, who spent time with Juventus as a player and an assistant manager, is understandably one of many who has been suggested as an option.

Tudor is not afraid to voice his opinions and has made his name a disciplinarian, qualities which have both pros and cons in modern football.

Troyes, on the other hand, are 18th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. They are seven points behind 16th-placed Brest, and with teams now entering the last stretch of a long season, it does not look good for Troyes right now.

Guinea-Bissau international Mama Balde is arguably the club's most important player; his performances saw him linked with a move to West Ham United in January. The 27-year old will not be short of suitors if Troyes, unfortunately, get relegated.

Marseille will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Troyes

Marseille vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Marseille

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes