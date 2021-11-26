Marseille vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Marseille play host to Troyes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently in 5th place, while struggling Troyes are down in 17th.

So can Marseille pick up their seventh win of the season, or will Troyes pull off somewhat of an upset?

Marseille have enjoyed an excellent start to their 2021-22 campaign and have only been defeated twice thus far, losing to Lens and Lille.

They were on a six-game unbeaten run before losing to Turkish side Galatasaray in the Europa League. Their most recent league game was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Marseille’s problem has been in front of goal; they have only scored 20 thus far, making them one of the lower scoring sides in the upper echelon of Ligue 1.

Troyes, meanwhile, have found life in Ligue 1 a little tricky thus far into their season.

It took them five games to pick up a win, and since then they have managed just three victories in total.

Their last match saw them fall at the hands of fellow strugglers Saint-Etienne - a loss which moved Troyes into 17th, just one place above the drop zone.

Marseille vs Troyes Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 19 matches played between the two sides. Marseille have dominated this fixture with 11 wins to Troyes' three victories. Five games have ended all square.

Marseille have not played Troyes since a 2018 win over them, and they have won four of their last six meetings with the visitors this weekend.

Marseille form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Troyes form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Marseille vs Troyes Team News

Marseille

Marseille have no injuries to contend with and Leonardo Balerdi is back from his suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes

Troyes have five players missing for this game, including dangerous attacker Mama Balde.

Injured: Mama Balde, Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Karim Azamoum, Metinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

ESTAC Troyes @estac_officiel

#OMESTAC 🎥 Les mots du coach Batlles ce matin lors du point presse d’avant-match, à deux jours de la rencontre contre l'OM à l'Orange Vélodrome, dans le cadre de la 15e journée de @Ligue1UberEats ! 🗓 #TeamEstac 🔵⚪ 🎥 Les mots du coach Batlles ce matin lors du point presse d’avant-match, à deux jours de la rencontre contre l'OM à l'Orange Vélodrome, dans le cadre de la 15e journée de @Ligue1UberEats ! 🗓#OMESTAC #TeamEstac 🔵⚪ https://t.co/IKvPSDE3Mv

Marseille vs Troyes Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba, Cengiz Under, Mattel Guendouzi, Gerson, Luis Henrique, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Gauthier Gallon, Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Tristan Dingome, Yoann Toughzar, Renaud Ripart

Marseille vs Troyes Prediction

Marseille should be confident of a win here, despite a bad loss to Galatasaray in Europe this week.

Troyes seem to be struggling with the level of play in Ligue 1, and their hosts here have enough attacking talent to really make them pay.

Troyes don’t have the worst defense, so don’t expect a hammering, but this is still likely to end in a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Troyes

Edited by Shardul Sant