Martin Odegaard believes there is disharmony at Arsenal as he targets Real Madrid return - Reports

As per Eurosport, Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is keen on returning to the Bernabeu following the end of his loan spell at Arsenal.

The Norwegian midfielder was far from a a starting player in Zinedine Zidane's side this season, which led to his eventual loan move to Arsenal. However, Eurosport report that Odegaard will be "heartbroken" if he does not get the chance to prove himself at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said on various occasions that he is happy with the Real Madrid player's work at the Emirates so far, and the Gunners are said to be preparing a bid for him in case the Los Blancos are willing to sell.

The report also suggests, however, that Odegaard is not totally convinced that the players in the Arsenal dressing room are fully behind Mikel Arteta, although he is impressed with the Spaniard's vision.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives update on Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard's future

Martin Odegaard (L) and Mikel Arteta

Martin Odegaard has played a starring role in Arteta's side since his arrival from Real Madrid, having already made 13 appearances. The Spaniard, however, has remained tight-lipped on the Norwegian's long-term future, which remains undecided.

"I speak with him (Odegaard) every day," Arteta said. "I see his face, his body language and he seems really happy right now here. Our contract with him is until the end of the season. What we have to do is try to make him perform, develop and be as happy as he can be."

Arsenal will seemingly be looking to make multiple moves in the transfer market this year, and Arteta believes that he will receive full support from the hierarchy.

"The team is going to reflecting in better performance, results and at the end of the season we'll see where we are and have a discussion. We know that certain scenarios can vary and that we cannot control. They're going to be dependent on things today we can't determine, but the plan is to go ahead with what we want and I know they fully agree with that and they've been fully supportive of us," the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile, the Odegaard situation is yet to reach a conclusion. While the Norwegian was clearly not a part of Zinedine Zidane's plans, Real Madrid will probably not want to lose the talented young midfileder.