Martin Odegaard picks moment involving 23-year-old Arsenal teammate as best memory at the club

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has revealed his best moment as an Arsenal player since joining the club while speaking to the media team. The Norwegian star was asked eight questions as he walked across the Emirates pitch putting on the club's third kit.

Odegaard has grown in leaps and bounds since moving to the Emirates from Real Madrid, and is captain of the Gunners. He was recently rewarded with a new contract until 2028, which will make him the club's highest paid player, according to The Athletic.

The Norwegian was asked about his favourite moment as a player of the club, and he promptly responded. He revealed that seeing Reiss Nelson score a late winner against Bournemouth in the Premier League last season was it for him.

Arsenal trailed to the newly-promoted side before launching a spirited comeback in the second half. Bournemouth took the lead straight from kick-off through Phillip Billing, before adding a second in the second half through Marco Senesi. Arsenal scored twice through Ben White and Thomas Partey to level the tie.

Reiss Nelson was introduced as a second-half substitute off the bench, and he went on to score with the last kick of the game. The 23-year-old fired home a left-footed shot from outside the box to make it 3-2 to the Gunners and give them a huge win.

Martin Odegaard is one of the most important Arsenal players

Martin Odegaard arrived at Arsenal without a lot of the hype that followed him around as a youngster. He had enjoyed a good season at Real Sociedad, but Real Madrid did not believe he could break into their team. He cost the Gunners only around £30 million to join permanently after a season-long loan spell in London.

Since his arrival, however, Odegaard has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates. He became the club's captain at the start of last season and led them back to the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old is considered as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe, and has repeatedly shown why.

Martin Odegaard contributed 15 goals and eight assists for the side in the Premier League last season as they finished second. This season, he already has two league goals and scored in the side's UEFA Champions League win over PSV in midweek. The Gunners rewarded Odegaard with a pay rise and a long-term contract for his services and contribution to the club.