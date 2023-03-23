Martinique vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Costa Rica visit the Stade Pierre Aliker in Fort-de-France on Saturday (March 25) to face Martinique in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Los Ticos play for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they went out in the group stage.

Making their third consecutive appearance in the competition, Luis Fernando Suarez's side lost 7-0 to Spain in their opener but beat Japan 1-0 in their next game. They then gave Germany a tough run for their money in a 4-2 defeat on the final day. In the Nations League, Costa Rica are second in Group B with three points from two games, having won one and lost one.

With Panama holding a four-point lead over them, it's imperative for the Tricolors to win both their remaining games, including against the group leaders next week in their final fixture. A total of 26 players have been called up for this month's double header, which includes experienced forward Joel Campbell. The former Arsenal and Villarreal man has scored 25 goals for the side in 122 appearances.

Martinique, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the group with just one point from three games, and their chances of reaching the Nations League semifinals are over. However, Les Matinino are still in with a chance of reaching the 2023 Gold Cup but must beat Costa Rica, as it's their last game of the round.

Martinique vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Costa Rica have won their three previous clashes with Martinique, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

The visitors have failed to score in just one of their last eight games (7-0 vs Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup).

Excluding the World Cup in Qatar, Costa Rica have lost just one of their last five away games (2-0 vs Panama in the Nations League last year).

Martinique are unbeaten in five games, drawing four.

Martinique vs Costa Rica Prediction

Martinique will hope to go down fighting but haven't scored in the campaign yet. Costa Rica have some good attacking options like Campbell and should get the better of the island side.

Prediction: Martinique 0-2 Costa Rica

Martinique vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Costa Rica

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

