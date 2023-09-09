Martinique vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Martinique welcome Curacao to Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday (September 10).

Both teams lost their opening game in Group A of League A. Martinique were crushed by Panama 3-0, while Curacao were humbled by Trinidad and Tobago 1-0. The defeat was Martinique’s third in a row and second straight on the road. They sit bottom of the group and are in need of a quick reaction.

Les Matinino also competed in League A last year and maintained their status following their qualification for the Gold Cup preliminaries. They need to claim maximum points against Curacao at home to get their campaign back on track. The two teams have met once, in a Caribbean Cup clash, whichended in a draw.

Curacao, meanwhile, competed in League A as well in the previous edition, ranking 12th to stay in the division. They could be relegated to League B this time if they finish among the bottom two in the six-team group. They're now fourth, thanks to a better goal difference (-1) over El Salvador (-2) and Martinique (-3).

La Familia Azul are riding a five-game winless streak. They have been unsuccessful in their last five trips, conceding 17 goals and scoring three. Curacao will come up against a team who are also on a survival mission. Martinique and Curacao are both in need of a breakthrough before it’s too late.

Martinique vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Martinique have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored nine goals and conceded 12 in their last five games.

Martinique have played eight games in the CONCACAF Nations League, winning none, while Curacao have won twice in eight games.

Curacao have lost their last five road games across competitions.

Martinique have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Curacao have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Martinique: L-L-L-W-W; Curacao: L-L-D-L-L

Martinique vs Curacao Prediction

Martinique will count on their attackers for a home win. They have scored 16 goas this year, thanks to Patrick Burner (four goals), Brighton Labeau (three goals) and Kevin Fortune (two goals).

Curacao, meanwhile, have been enduring a goal drought since the turn of the year, with Tyquan Terrel scoring their only goal in five games. They have conceded nine times so far.

Martinique come as the favourites based on better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Martinique 3-1 Curacao

Martinique vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Martinique

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Martinique to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Curacao to score - Yes