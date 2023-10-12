Martinique vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Martinique will invite El Salvador to the Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.

The hosts have one win and one defeat from their first two games of the competition and are in fourth place in the Group A table with three points. After suffering a 3-0 away loss at Panama in their campaign opener, they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home triumph over Curacao last month.

Both teams had a player sent off in the 66th minute of the match, with Daniel Hérelle being shown his marching orders for Martinique and Curacao's Leandro Bacuna receiving a straight red card.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their first two games of the season and are at the bottom of the Group A table. They fell to a 2-0 away loss to Guatemala in their campaign opener and suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Trinidad and Tobago last time around.

Eriq Zavaleta and Brayan Gil scored for El Salvador but their efforts were undone with a 71st-minute winner from Justin Julian García.

Martinique vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just twice thus far, with both meetings coming in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Both teams have a win apiece in these meetings and will look to take the lead in the head-to-head record with a win in this match.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 win when they met in the group stage of the Gold Cup in June.

El Salvador are winless in their last 13 games in all competitions, suffering eight defeats.

Martinique have just one win in their 10 appearances in the Nations League. The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games in the competition, after winning their previous five games on the trot.

Martinique vs El Salvador Prediction

Les Matinino recorded their first win in the Nations League last month and will look to build on that form in this match. Just one of their five defeats in the competition have come at home, so they are expected to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

They have struggled to find the back of the net in the Nations League, scoring just twice in their last six games, with both goals coming at home.

La Selecta head into the match on a 13-game winless run. They are winless in their last eight away games as well, failing to score in five games in that period. They have failed to score in their last two away matches in the Nations League.

They'll be without the services of defender Bryan Tamacas, who picked up an ankle injury during training and is ruled out for the trip to Martinique.

The first game during the international window is always a tricky one, as players are fresh off their club games and might not be adjusted well to the requirements of the national team. With that in mind and also considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Martinique 1-1 El Salvador

Martinique vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Brighton Labeau to score or assist any time - Yes