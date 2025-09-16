Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025 

Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday six clash on Wednesday (September 17th). The game will be played at Thohoyandou Stadium.
The home side have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Polokwane City at the same venue before the international break. They went ahead through Bheki Mabuza's goal three minutes into the second half while Bonginkosi Diamini equalized just past the hour mark.
Sundowns, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Magesi. They went ahead through Kutlwano Lethlaku's 22nd-minute strike and their job was made easier when Samuel Darpoh was sent off for two bookable offenses before the break. Iqraam Rayners scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.
The win saw them climb to the summit of the standings, having garnered 14 points from six games. Marumo Gallants are eighth with seven points to their name.
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Mamelodi Sundowns have nine wins from 12 head-to-head games. Marumo Gallants were victorious just once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Sundowns claimed a 3-1 comeback away win.
- Gallants' four league games to produce a winner this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Sundowns have won the last six head-to-head games on the bounce.
- Nine of Gallants' last 11 league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Sundowns' six league games this term have produced fewer than three goals.
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction
Marumo Gallants began ther season by winning their opening two games but have come crashing down. They are winless in three since then, with their draw last time out ending a run of two successive losses.
Mamelodi Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in their last five league games and will fancy their chances of making it six on the bounce. The Pretoria outfit have scored at least two goals in the last five head-to-head games.
Back the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Marumo Gallants 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals