Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates battle for three points in a South African Premiership round eight clash on Saturday at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw with Polokwane at the same venue last weekend. Orlando, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over Cape Town City.

Haashim Domingo's 21st-minute strike put Cape Town ahead. Tshegofatso Mabasa equalised midway through the second half for Orlando, while Goodman Mosele scored the winner with three minutes left.

The victory left the Buccaneers in second spot in the standings, with 36 points from 15 games, while Marumo are 14th with 16 points.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando have five wins from eight head-to-head games, while three ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash in December saw the Pirates win 8-1 in the reverse fixture.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

The Pirates have won seven of their last eight games across competitions, losing one.

Gallants are winless in five league games, losing three.

Eight of the Pirates' last nine games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals and also had goals at both ends.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Marumo are just one spot above the relegation zone, with two points separating them from the bottom-two. Four of their last five home games have produced less than three goals, keeping four clean sheets.

Orlando, meanwhile, sit 15 points behind table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, albeit with four games in hand on the defending champions. They are looking to win a first league title since 2012 and cannot afford to drop points, particularly in games they are expected to win.

Jose Riveiro's side have been in fine form over the last few weeks. So, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Marumo 1-3 Orlando

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Pirates to score over 1.5 goals

