×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mascot reveals what Lionel Messi does when the national anthem is played

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
115   //    28 Jun 2019, 15:52 IST

Lionel Messi's actions during the national anthem has been revealed from a mascot's perspective
Lionel Messi's actions during the national anthem has been revealed from a mascot's perspective

What's the story?

A mascot who accompanied Lionel Messi to the field before the game kickoff has revealed that the Argentine superstar does not sing the national anthem, but instead, he hums it.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi not chanting the national anthem before kickoff has been part of the media limelight every now and then. However, in an interview back in 2015, he said,

"Once they started moaning about it, I started doing it on purpose. Whether you sing or not isn't going to change anything. I think it's a load of nonsense."

"The anthem strikes a chord with all of us, but everyone takes it in their own way. I don't need to sing it for it to mean something to me. The Pumas [Argentina rugby team] might cry, but we don't. We take it a different way and that's fine."

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Tomas Chavez, a young mascot, got the opportunity to meet his idol before the match against Qatar and the youngster had quite a few things to say about Messi and him not singing the national anthem.

"It was incredible when Messi came in, and it was something that I will never be able to experience again," Chavez said.

"He caressed me and his hand was bigger than my head, that's why he laughed. I hugged him and told him a lot of things: that I loved him, that he is my idol, that I always wanted to meet him and never had the opportunity [to do so]."

"[During the anthem] he has his mouth shut and hums the anthem. It's true that he does not sing the hymn, but he hums it. I heard it."

What's next?

Argentina now face Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2019. Lionel Messi is hoping to win his first trophy in national colors, and he will be doing everything he can from his side to bring the trophy home this time around.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
Advertisement
3 reasons why Lionel Messi struggles with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: To compare Messi with Maradona is completely unfair, says Ronaldo Nazario
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Mario Kempes advises Lionel Messi to take a break from the Argentina national team
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News:  The Argentine forward reveals the one thing he wants to achieve in football before retiring
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'When you have Messi, anything is possible'- Brazilian great warns Selecao about Lionel Messi-led Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'If he does badly in Barcelona it is better because he arrives with a desire for revenge,' says Argentina manager
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 'Messi does not care about comparisons to Maradona, he cares about winning,' says Diego Simeone
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Venezuela coach praises Argentina captain as 'the best player in history' ahead of Copa America clash
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
PEN BRA PAR
4 - 3
 Brazil vs Paraguay
Tomorrow VEN ARG 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Argentina
Tomorrow COL CHI 04:30 AM Colombia vs Chile
30 Jun URU PER 12:30 AM Uruguay vs Peru
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us