Mason Greenwood: Analysing what makes the 18-year-old one of the best prospects in recent years

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood looks like the real deal. The 18-year-old striker is enjoying a breakthrough season for the Red Devils, having scored 17 goals and assisted 5 in all competitions.

The English youngster has developed into a formidable forward even while playing on the flank, and is receiving plaudits for his clinical finishing and linkup play. Moving forward, Mason Greenwood is poised to be an integral part of Manchester United's efforts to return to the top.

Here's an analysis of the youngster and what to expect from him.

Mason Greenwood is a well-rounded player

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Modern football demands a lot from players. The days when a footballer was expected to fulfil just one role are long gone. This is especially applicable to attackers.

Modern-day attackers are required to have the versatility to play in a variety of positions, ideally across the attacking line. Youngsters no longer have the luxury of selecting a preferred role and are expected to play where the manager tells them to. It would be in their best interests to do so as well, considering the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to start for a big club.

Luckily for Mason Greenwood, he ticks all the right boxes in terms of the characteristics of a modern forward. The Englishman is quick and agile, excellent with the ball at his feet, and a strong finisher.

Interestingly, his excellent performances have largely come as an inside forward on the right flank rather than as a central striker.

Source: Understat. Greenwood's radar

A key element behind this has been the fluidity of United's attack. Since the restart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has implement a triumvirate of Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, all of whom can play across the board.

This sees the trio frequently swap positions and create confusion among the opposition defence. Furthermore, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba pulling the strings, Greenwood is a perfect fit for such a dynamic attack.

Heatmap illustrating Greenwood's average positions, especially on the left wing

Mason Greenwood is a clinical finisher and an intelligent player

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Mason Greenwood's finishing skills have really caught the eye. He possesses a hammer of a left foot but excels with his right as well. Greenwood's finishing is Van Persie-esque at times as he bends shots into the far corner but can also strike a sweet volley when required.

According to Understat, Greenwood's 'expected goals' tally is 3.3 goals in the league, while his actual tally is 10. This indicates clinical finishing and that Greenwood scores from positions where other players usually would not.

Shot map

Looking at the above shot map, we can see that Greenwood limits his shots to situations where he believes he can score. This eliminates wastage of possession and signifies an excellent understanding of the game, which many young players lack at the outset.

Mason Greenwood's footballing IQ is impressive as he shows a real knack for being in the right place at the right time. The youngster has an uncanny ability to detect chances, constantly playing off the shoulder of the last defender and capitalizing on loose balls before others even react. His instinctive finishing bodes well for the future.

Mason Greenwood's weaknesses

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Greenwood's weaknesses are largely ones that can be eliminated with experience. At times, he can fade out of games or have periods where his output drops.

Moving forward, he needs to cultivate the ability to last for the entirety of games, especially considering the goalscoring chances opponents concede in the latter stages. His heading ability also has scope for improvement.

Overall, however, the 18-year-old has few weaknesses that present red flags and he is sure to develop into a world-class striker.

Mason Greenwood has made the all-important step of breaking into the senior side. As things stand, the United star has the world at his feet and the potential to develop into a top striker for the years to come. He also has a coach from whom he can learn a great deal.

The most exciting aspect is the thought of Martial, Rashford and Mason Greenwood playing together for an entire season with Fernandes and Pogba behind them. There will be no shortage of opportunities for Mason Greenwood to stake a claim as one of the best young players in world football.