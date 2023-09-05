Mason Greenwood's partner Harriet Robson makes adorable Instagram post to celebrate Getafe loan move 

Mason Greenwood's partner Harriet Robson has shared an adorable picture of the player in a Getafe jersey with the word 'Daddy' written on it.

It's pertinent to note that based on Robson's accusations of rape, assault and coercive behaviour, the Manchester United attacker was arrested by the police in January 2022. A year later, though, Robson dropped the charges (as per Pulse Sports), leading the Crown Prosecution Service to follow suit.

In July, the couple welcomed their first daughter. Meanwhile, United conducted their own investigation. They concluded that although the player wasn't guilty of the aforementioned charges, it would be better for all parties if Greenwood continued his career elsewhere.

On transfer deadline day, Getafe came calling and United sent out the attacker on a season-long loan. Suffice to say, Greenwood hasn't played competitive football since January 2022. The 21-year-old will now look to restart his stalled career at the La Liga side.

Meanwhile, Harriet posted a picture of 'daddy' Greenwood on her Instagram Story. Here's a screenshot of the same:

Screenshot of Harriet Robson

Greenwood was one of the most promising prospects to have come up the ranks at Manchester United. He made 129 appearances across competitions, bagging 35 goals and 12 assists. But he has, in all likelihood, played his last game for the club.

What did Getafe boss say about signing Mason Greenwood?

Mason Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan.

The next chapter of Mason Greenwood's career is set to unfold at Getafe. Ahead of the controversial attacker's first competitive game for his new club, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas said that the club is aware about the grave allegations about Greenwood.

Nevertheless, Bordalas said that Mason Greenwood remains a quality player, and the club will help him return to his 'best' level. He said (as per Irish Times) that the player is still young and holds a lot of promise:

“Everyone knows what happened and that it ended with a sentence that did not find him guilty. He’s a footballer of an extremely high level, and he arrives at Getafe with huge enthusiasm. We will try to help him to get back to his best level.”

“I can only talk about it in footballing terms,” he said. “We all know the potential he has. He is a very young boy, he is still only 21, and we hope that he can adapt to a very different league. We all know the potential he has and if physically he can get back – and I am sure of that – he will want to recover the professional status he had and Getafe can help him to do so.”

Getafe are coming off a 2-1 loss at Real Madrid at the weekend. They're 14th in the La Liga standings, having won only one of their four matches. They next take on Osasuna on September 17 after the international break.