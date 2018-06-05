Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Massimiliano Allegri has three conditions to become the next Real Madrid boss, Lewandowski to replace Benzema and more: Transfer round-up, June 5, 2018 

Will Allegri succeed Zidane at the Bernabeu? He has already made some big plans for the summer transfer window.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 05 Jun 2018, 20:12 IST
7.96K

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus FC, looks on...
Will Massimiliano Allegri become the next Real Madrid manager?

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 5, 2018: 

La Liga 

Massimiliano Allegri has three demands to become Real Madrid's manager 

After tasting defeat in Mauricio Pochettino's pursuit, it has now been speculated that Massimiliano Allegri is the top choice to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. Talks have been initiated with the Juventus man who reportedly has a few conditions before signing on the dotted line. 

According to Don Balon, Allegri has conveyed three demands to Florentino Perez before becoming the manager of Real Madrid. Firstly, he wants Harry Kane this summer, probably as a Karim Benzema replacement. Secondly, Allegri is eyeing David De Gea to be his first choice goalkeeper ahead of Keylor Navas. 

And thirdly, the Italian does not have Gareth Bale in his plans and is looking for the Welshman to be offloaded to raise funds for his preferred targets. 

Santi Cazorla returns to Villarreal 

Villarreal have officially roped in Santi Cazorla to train with the first team squad during the preseason. Cazorla is looking for rehabilitation after being injured for the last year and half. 

The former Arsenal man suffered chronic Achilles injury back in October 2016 for which the Spaniard had to go under the knife 11 times. Cazorla has twice played for Villarreal in the past and has amassed 241 appearances for the Yellow Submarines. 

