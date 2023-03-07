“Massive for him” – Chris Sutton claims Liverpool star has finally ‘arrived’ after win against Manchester United

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Cody Gakpo after the Liverpool star's brace against Manchester United at Anfield. The BBC pundit claims the Dutchman has announced himself to the Premier League during the game and that it was a big moment for him.

Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday to move up to 5th in the Premier League table. They needed a morale-boosting win heading into the business end of the season and got it at home against their arch-rivals.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton claimed that Gakpo's second goal in the win showed the player's confidence and ability. He said:

"I have got to say, the way he lifted the ball over De Gea, that was a special moment in terms of him saying, 'Big moment, big game, I have arrived in a Liverpool jersey'. Massive for him."

Liverpool star wanted to join Manchester United

Cody Gakpo's first brace for Liverpool came against the side he wanted to join earlier this season. The Dutchman was keen on a move to Manchester United after the Red Devils showed interest last summer.

He spoke to PSV TV before the FIFA World Cup and said:

"At the start of the window, United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."

He added:

"The interest faded last week, so the whole window I worked towards that and then it faded. So then I was watching last week, thinking what is the right thing to do? I spoke to other clubs, Premier League clubs which could be a good step, but there are more factors to consider, like the World Cup."

PCV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy added that the forward's dream was to play at Old Trafford but he jumped on the chance to join the Anfield side. He said:

"Gakpo's dream move was Manchester United, he was in contact with Ten Hag since last August. I also wanted him to join United – not just because it's my club and I love them. But also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players. But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait 'til the summer."

Erik ten Hag's side were confident of signing the forward, but Liverpool swooped in and sealed the deal within hours.

