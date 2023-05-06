“Masterclass incoming”, “Let him cook” – Liverpool fans convinced Reds attacker will shine in new role given to him for Brentford game

Liverpool fans are delighted on Twitter after Cody Gakpo's inclusion in the starting XI as an attacking midfielder against Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on May 6.

For most of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool have struggled for consistency and found themselves without a chance of winning any silverware. Moreover, they are unlikely to play UEFA Champions League football next season. They are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 59 points, four behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

The Reds face an impressive Brentford side who are ninth in the placings with 50 points. The Bees defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the reverse fixture back in January and will be hoping to do the same at Anfield today.

Jurgen Klopp's side have turned their form around, winning their last five league games in a row. The German has opted to play a 4-2-3-1 formation today, instead of the usual 4-3-3.

Allison Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Roberton make up the defense, with the Scotsman replacing Konstantinos Tsimikas in the starting XI.

Fabinho and Curtis Jones retain their spots in midfield. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has been given the CAM role, replacing skipper Jordan Henderson who makes the bench. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota make up the front three.

Liverpool fans conveyed their excitement on Twitter after seeing Gakpo being given a new role. Their reactions can be viewed below:

Cody Gakpo has been a sensational signing for the Reds so far since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January. The 23-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side need a 'top performance' to defeat Liverpool today

Thomas Frank believes his side will need to be at their very best in order to secure all three points against the Reds. The Bees are on a three-game unbeaten streak, beating the likes of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

However, Jurgen Klopp and Co. are also on an unbeaten streak of seven. They will provide Brentford with a much larger challenge compared to when they last faced off in January.

In his pre-match press conference, Thomas Frank said (via BBC Sport):

"We have confidence and we have belief, but we also know that Liverpool is a team that against Tottenham is 3-0 up after 13 minutes, against Man United, in such a big game, big rivalry, with everything at stake, they won 7-0. So we need to be absolutely on it. We need a top performance from us to go there and win."

Brentford are ninth in the table, nine points behind the Reds.

