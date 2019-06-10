×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Match Report: Brazil dismantle Honduras 7-0 in last friendly before Copa America

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    10 Jun 2019, 11:27 IST

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shone with a brilliant brace
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shone with a brilliant brace

Full time Score: Brazil 6-0 Honduras

(Jesus-6', 47'; Silva-13'; Coutinho-37' (P); Neres-56'; Firmino-65'; Richarlison-70')

Brazil showed no signs of missing star player Neymar as they made light work of a Honduras side reduced to 10 men by a scoreline of 7-0 with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus bagging a brace.

This was the last preparatory friendly before Brazil begin their Copa America 2019 campaign on home soil and the Selecao will go into the tournament with confidence garnered by two wins in their last two games.

Manager Tite made three changes from the side that beat Qatar 2-0 on Thursday with David Neres coming in for Neymar on the left wing, Thiago Silva replacing Miranda at centre-back and Alisson returning in goal replacing Ederson.

Brazil hit the ground running with their pacy wingers Richarlison and David Neres constantly putting the Honduran defenders under pressure. Wonderful play down the right flank between Richarlison and Dani Alves resulted in Jesus opening the scoring in the 6th minute with a fine header.

Brazil team-members celebrate after Coutinho made it 3-0
Brazil team-members celebrate after Coutinho made it 3-0

Thiago Silva doubled the Selecao's advantage in the 13th minute with a brilliant glancing header from a Philippe Coutinho corner. Honduras' game got even worse when winger Romell Quinto was sent off in the 29th minute for a reckless, two-footed tackle on Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

Brazil were awarded a penalty in the 37th minute after Richarlison was fouled by Honduran left-back Emilio Izaguirre in the box. Coutinho stepped up to score smartly, slotting the ball into the top left corner past goalkeeper Luiz Lopez.

Advertisement

The Barcelona playmaker grew into the game after his goal and was unlucky not once but two times with two of his trademark long distance curlers coming off the opposition post.

Brazil refused to take the foot off the gas post the break with Richarlison intelligently finding Jesus with a header after drawing away two Honduran defenders. The Manchester City made no mistake finishing with aplomb to make the scoreline 4-0 by the 47th minute.

Ajax's 22-year-old winger David Neres, who had impressed in this season's UEFA Champions League scored a fantastic solo goal in the 56th minute. Running onto a long ball from Felipe Luis, the dimunitive speedster broke into the Honduran box and brilliantly fooled Luiz Lopez by feigning to cut the ball back, only to poke the ball past the goalkeeper's near post.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino came off the bench to grab a 6th goal for the Selecao in the 65th minute, stealing the ball from Honduran defender Maynor Figueroa and calmly lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.Richarlison got his just rewards for a hardworking performance, tapping in Brazil's 7th goal in the 70th minute after a brilliant cutback from substitute Everton Soares.

Brazil will go into their Copa America opener againt Bolivia (Saturday, 15th June) with a spring in their step thanks to this morale boosting victory.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Honduras Football Gabriel Jesus Richarlison
Advertisement
Brazil vs Honduras: Team News and Tactical Preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Dani Alves named Brazil captain ahead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Neymar replacement to be announced soon; Vinicius set to miss out in favour of Renato Augusto
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil begin preparations ahead of the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Brazil squad for Copa America announced: Lucas Moura, Fabinho and Marcelo miss out
RELATED STORY
COPA America: Neymar scores at Brazil training camp
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Can Willian be a perfect replacement for Neymar Jr. in Brazil's starting lineup
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 5 Brazilian Stars who did not make the squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us