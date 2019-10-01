Matchday 7 roundup | Premier League 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 01 Oct 2019, 11:28 IST

Liverpool made it 15 wins in a row with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sheffield United Lampard got his first Premier League managerial win at Stamford Bridge

It was another exhilarating gameweek of action in the Premier League, with excitement, thrills, and entertainment provided across three eventful days.

Liverpool continued their impressive winning streak by defeating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Saturday's early kickoff.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Jurgen Klopp's men however, as Chris Wilder's side made life difficult for them and the normally fluent Liverpool struggled to break down a resilient Blades' defense.

They, however, got their breakthrough through a Georginio Wijnaldum shot in the 70th minute, although he was massively aided by a Dean Henderson gaffe in Sheffield goal.

Incredibly, this was The Reds' first shot on target in the match, and it marked the longest they had waited for an attempt on target since Dejan Lovren's 89th minute header against Newcastle in December 2015, not that Jurgen Klopp would have cared though, as his side picked up all three points and made it 15 wins in a row.

Bournemouth and West Ham came into their fixture at the Vitality Stadium as two of the more form teams, with The Cherries having scored six goals across their last two Premier League fixtures.

In a highly entertaining fixture, Andriy Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute, before Joshua King leveled matters for Eddie Howe's men just seven minutes later.

The in-form Callum Wilson scored in his fourth consecutive match to make it 2-1 right after the restart and Aaron Cresswell leveled matters for The Hammers in the 74th minute.

Aston Villa twice let a lead slip to draw 2-2 with Burnley at Villa Park, with Anwar El Ghazi's opener in the 33rd minute canceled out by Jay Rodriguez.

John McGinn made it two goals in two matches when he converted at the far post in the 79th minute to seemingly give Dean Smith's men all three points, but just two minutes later, Chris Wood equalized for the Clarets to ensure that both sides shared the spoils.

The stalemate means that Aston Villa have now dropped eight points from winning positions in the league this term, which is far more than anyone else has managed.

Lampard steadies ship

Frank Lampard oversaw his first home victory as a manager.

Chelsea handed Frank Lampard his first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge with a routine 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

A penalty from Jorginho and a second from Willian were enough to give the Blues all three points.

The victory means that Chelsea have won all nine of their fixtures against Brighton, which is the most games with a 100% record achieved against another team in the history of English football.

It was more misery for Norwich City, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Selhurst Park to Crystal Palace. A penalty by Luka Miljovecic and a 90th-minute strike by Andros Townsend were enough to give Roy Hodgson's men all three points and send Norwich plummeting into the relegation spots.

Tottenham got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Southampton at White Hart Lane. The hosts went ahead through new signing Tanguy Ndombele, but saw themselves reduced to ten men after Serge Aurier was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Wolves and Watford came into matchday seven as the only two sides yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this season, but after 90 minutes at the Molineux, only Quique Sanchez Flores' men are without a victory.

A goal from Matt Doherty and Darryl Janmaat's own goal settled the contest and moved Wolves up to 13th on the standings. Manchester City and Everton rounded up the action on Saturday at Goodison Park, with the Cityzens running out 3-1 winners.

The game was however not as easy as the scoreline suggests, as City had to dig deep to get all three points against a dogged Everton side.

The defeat means that Everton have lost their last three league matches on the bounce and four of their last five and they are currently 15th on the table, just two points away from the relegation places which is rather poor considering the investment pumped into the squad.

Wilfred Ndidi gave a masterclass performance against Newcastle United

Leicester City trashed a hapless Newcastle United 5-0 at the King Power in Sunday's only fixture, with Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy putting in vintage performances for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The win saw The Foxes climb up into third position, while Newcastle are increasingly looking like relegation candidates and are placed 19th on the log.

Nothing to separate old rivals

Manchester United and Arsenal clashed at Old Trafford in Monday night football, and neither side could be separated with goals from Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settling the contest.

In a largely forgettable first half, McTominay scored with virtually the last kick of the half to send Solksjaer's men into the break with a one-goal lead.

Arsenal upped the tempo in the second half and deservedly leveled matters when star striker Aubameyang lobbed the ball over David De Gea after being played in by Bukayo Saka, however, the goal was initially ruled out for offside, but replays showed that Maguire played the Gabonese on and the decision was rescinded.

The draw means that the Gunners are still without a victory at Old Trafford since 2006, while Manchester United continue to struggle to get momentum in the league.