Matteo Guendouzi: Arsenal's midfield gem

Arsenal midfielder - Matteo Guendouzi

There was a time, not long ago, when Arsenal FC appeared like a joke to many in the Premier League. This was towards the end of Arsene Wenger's reign at the Emirates Stadium, when the club was blighted with a number of critical problems - highlighted in their poor performances and the failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

At this time, the team was nothing to write home about, as evidenced by their outputs on the field of play. While both the defense and the attack were equally guilty of the troubles, the midfield was actually the biggest factor at the heart of it all.

The trio of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, and Granit Xhaka - despite all the years they've spent at the top and the reputation they've crafted for themselves - failed to live up to expectations amidst their inconsistent displays. Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla, who should've helped, were not able to due to injury nightmares, while the Gunners' Pharaoh Mo Elneny also spent more time on the bench than on the pitch and failed to grab his chances whenever they came by.

Then, came the summer of 2018, when Arsene Wenger decided to part ways with the Gunners. He was replaced by former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery, and the Spaniard wasted no time in getting work done at the Emirates.

The midfield was an important area in Emery's rebuilding project. The gaffer aligned his midfielders, kicked them on their butts and challenged them to give the best they can offer to the team as there are no guarantees to their places in the lineup.

Then, the ex-Sevilla boss brought in two players, who, as of that time, didn't spark much excitement. But at the time of writing, nine months following their arrival, the duo have the fans singing a different song. In fact, any Arsenal line up without any of these two players is bound to be criticised to the high heavens.

Step forward Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi! These two players came in as quietly as possible; at a time when not many people knew them, but they've been able to win the hearts of everyone with their explosive performances on the pitch.

The exploits of Lucas Torreira shall be a topic for another time. In this piece, we will focus on highlighting the influence of Matteo Guendouzi on the Arsenal team, following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

As stated earlier, not many people heard about the 19-year-old before he joined Arsenal. When he arrived, a lot of people were of the opinion that he would just have to watch and learn as the Gunners already had Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in their ranks while the presence of his compatriot Lucas Torreira also looked like a prospective stumbling block.

However, Guendouzi had different ideas. The Frenchman was determined to prove his ability at his new club, and when the opportunity came, he grabbed it with both hands.

Featuring in a preseason game against Paris Saint Germain, the midfielder put on a spectacular show, and it took him just 27 minutes to get the fans singing his name. During his next preseason appearance against Atletico Madrid, Guendouzi won another admirer as Mesut Ozil was seen applauding his performance, and that was the beginning of his continuous brilliance for the Londoners.

Arsenal have benefited immensely from their investment this season as the midfielder has been one of their most impressive players so far. What makes Guendouzi stand out is his hunger for the ball: he always wants it and knows how to treat it well.

The ex-Lorient midfielder has won the hearts of many at the Emirates

The Frenchman has an impressive style of play that suits the Gunners perfectly. He is a vastly talented playmaker and a great distributor of the ball, constantly linking up with his teammates, and is highly efficient at keeping possession.

He knows how to pick out the right runs, splitting opposition defenses apart with his incredible vision, timing passes perfectly and rendering opponents helpless. He put this into action during the Gunners' second Premier League game against Chelsea this season where he picked up the ball, saw the run of Hector Bellerin and slid an intelligent pass to the Spaniard.

Defensively, Guendouzi has also impressed. With a tackle success of 62% from 45 tackles, 29 interceptions and 5 blocks in 31 Premier League appearances this season, the teenager is proving to be a vital asset in all areas of his game.

Considering his performances so far, it quite clear that Arsenal have unearthed a gem by signing the former Lorient midfielder. However, at just 19 years of age, the Frenchman still has a long way to go and there are still notable areas where he needs to improve.

Therefore, expecting too much from him at this stage of his career could have devastating effects on his mentality in the long run. He needs to be guided and given freedom to express himself on the pitch, and he needs to be allowed to make mistakes and get corrected whenever he does.

Unai Emery has an important role to play in the player's development. The manager needs to guide him properly, always boost his confidence, and secure a perfect atmosphere for his growth. If all these are put in place, Guendouzi will definitely be a diamond to the club when he comes of age.