Matthijs de Ligt drops Manchester United transfer hint, Red Devils eyeing Tottenham star as Matic replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 7 June 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an important transfer window

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils are expected to complete a flurry of transfer deals in this window, given their attempts to renovate their current roster. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward tasked with the challenge of steering the club back to its former glory, this transfer window is set to be the most crucial one since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as the manager.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Ryan Giggs backs Daniel James signing

Ryan Giggs has backed Manchester United's move to sign Daniel James from Swansea City

Manchester United are close to completing their first transfer this summer, having agreed to rope in Daniel James from Swansea City in an £18m deal including add-ons. The player is also rumoured to have undergone a medical at Old Trafford and will be announced as a Manchester United player any day now.

Solskjaer's move for the emphatic Welsh youngster has been backed by his former teammate and Wales gaffer Ryan Giggs. The 21-year-old will be working with the former Man United legend in the Euro 2020 qualifying round and is waiting to wrap up the deal before he can head to international duty.

Backing United's move for James, Giggs said,

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him."

"It's fantastic for everyone - for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well."

James scored his first goal for Wales in the qualifying game against Slovakia in March.

