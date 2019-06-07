×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Matthijs de Ligt drops Manchester United transfer hint, Red Devils eyeing Tottenham star as Matic replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 7 June 2019

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
112   //    07 Jun 2019, 21:01 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an important transfer window
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an important transfer window

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils are expected to complete a flurry of transfer deals in this window, given their attempts to renovate their current roster. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward tasked with the challenge of steering the club back to its former glory, this transfer window is set to be the most crucial one since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as the manager.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Ryan Giggs backs Daniel James signing

Ryan Giggs has backed Manchester United's move to sign Daniel James from Swansea City
Ryan Giggs has backed Manchester United's move to sign Daniel James from Swansea City

Manchester United are close to completing their first transfer this summer, having agreed to rope in Daniel James from Swansea City in an £18m deal including add-ons. The player is also rumoured to have undergone a medical at Old Trafford and will be announced as a Manchester United player any day now.

Solskjaer's move for the emphatic Welsh youngster has been backed by his former teammate and Wales gaffer Ryan Giggs. The 21-year-old will be working with the former Man United legend in the Euro 2020 qualifying round and is waiting to wrap up the deal before he can head to international duty.

Backing United's move for James, Giggs said,

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him."
"It's fantastic for everyone - for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well."

James scored his first goal for Wales in the qualifying game against Slovakia in March.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Marcus Rashford Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United closing in on £86M double deal, £60M defender set to snub Red Devils and more Manchester United transfer news - 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer urged to build team around Paul Pogba, Manchester United interested in £60m French combative midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer willing to give defender a second chance, Red Devils interested in £88m Barcelona playmaker and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United deal done, Red Devils aiming to sign €70M midfielder this week, and more Manchester United transfer news - 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United plotting £120m double deal, Red Devils eyeing PSG midfielder, and more Manchester United transfer news -14th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us