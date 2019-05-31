Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United deal done, Red Devils aiming to sign €70M midfielder this week, and more Manchester United transfer news - 31 May 2019

There's exciting news about Matthijs de Ligt for the Manchester United fans.

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

#1 Teddy Sheringham urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United have been linked with a host of defenders in the transfer market, given their plans to improve their leaking backline.

Regarding which player to sign in the concerned department, former Manchester United player Teddy Sheringham has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to go for Leicester City center-back Harry Maguire.

The Englishman has been linked with United over a transfer but the interest seems to have cooled after Solskjaer confirmed his intentions to give Eric Bailly another chance at Old Trafford.

When asked about why Man United should sign Maguire, Sheringham replied,

"I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities, and has a real calming influence. He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view."

"Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer."

Continuing further, Sheringham also said that Manchester United won't be the only club active in the transfer market this summer.

"I would expect Barcelona will be changing quite a few of their squad in the next 18 months or two years."

"Then you’ve also got Real Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool. Manchester City will also be strengthening massively as they’ll look to continue moving forwards."

"Everyone always wants top, top players if they’re available."

