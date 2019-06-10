×
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: Barcelona to make a final attempt to land Ajax sensation 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
114   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:17 IST

Matthijs de Ligt in the Dutch colours
Matthijs de Ligt in the Dutch colours

What is the story?

Barcelona is looking to make a final attempt to sign Ajax's star centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. According to the reports from ESPN, The Catalan giants are set to re-open their talks with the player's agent Mino Raiola for the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is the hottest property of this ongoing summer transfer window. As per the stories surrounding the Dutchman, clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are in the race to complete a move for the Ajax's young prodigy.

de Ligt was sensational for Ajax last season. He guided them to the Champions League semifinal and also to the Eredivisie title. In the UEFA Nations League semi-final against England, his 73rd-minute header brought his team back into the game.

Though it was a disappointing final for de Ligt and Holland as they faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Dutch and de Ligt impressed a lot by winning a hefty number of tackles and aerial battles.

However, after the match, he said that he had not decided yet about where he would be playing football next season. However, he revealed his discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo over his future by saying,

“What I answered? I didn’t understand him at first. So I said… no, I didn’t say anything. I was a bit shocked, that’s why I laughed. But I didn’t say anything."

Speaking to NOS television, He also added,

"So soon after the game, you are not at all concerned with it. You are disappointed that you have lost and that is the only thing you are thinking about."
"The transfer period starts in a while, so I will first go on a nice vacation and rest. I will let it happen, and then I will see."
The heart of the matter

Reports from ESPN have claimed that Barcelona are willing to make a final try to sign de Ligt before turning their eyes towards the alternatives. The reports also ensure that the Catalan giants want to sit with the player's agent Mino Raiola and seal the deal as quickly as possible. The task is not going to be an easy one for the Barca management as the other clubs are also monitoring the situation. 

What next?

As per the reports, Mino Raiola wants a huge amount of commission from the Catalan club. If they get ready to pay that amount, we could see de Ligt playing for the Barcelona side next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News
