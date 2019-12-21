Mauricio Pochettino admits he is open to a return to the Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he would consider returning to the Premier League again if the opportunity arose. The Argentine was sacked last month after a series of poor results left them 14th in the table at that time. Spurs opted for Jose Mourinho as his successor and the Portuguese has since guided Tottenham back to the top half of the table.

Since his departure, Pochettino has been the subject of a lot of speculations but is still biding his time on the sidelines. However, the Argentinean has spoken of his desire to get back to work immediately. When he was enquired about probability of a return to the Premier League, Pochettino spoke of his admiration of the league and the fans. He also admitted that he would consider a return to ‘one of the best leagues in the world’.

Of course, I love the Premier League, I love the English fans, I think it is one of the best leagues in the world and I think for any manager it is so exciting to be involved in the Premier League.

However, he was quick to mention that the prospect of joining a new league excites him too because it would pose a different challenge.

But we will see, there is not only the Premier League, there are different leagues in the world, different clubs that can be exciting, to give you a challenge that is maybe different.

The Argentine also stressed the importance of preparing himself and getting ready for the job. He mentioned that he had not spent too much time pondering over the future but had instead concentrated on his own recovery.

Pochettino has previously managed Espanyol in the La Liga and Southampton in the Premier League, before he took over at Tottenham in the summer of 2014.

In his five year association with Spurs, he successfully turned them into one of the rising forces in Europe, finishing in the top 4 in 4 of those 5 seasons in the league while he also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2018-19.

Since then though, it turned out to be a sharp fall from grace for the Pochettino, who managed just 5 wins in all competitions in the 2019/20 season, before he was relieved of his duties. However, the Argentine mentioned that he still looked back at his time in North London with a smile.

After five-and-a-half years in Tottenham, it is a weird time for us but at the same time very relaxed, very happy when you look backward and of course obviously in life, you need to move on.

