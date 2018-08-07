Mauricio Pochettino claims Harry Kane is disappointed

Kane is not in high spirits

What's the story?

Harry Kane captained the England football team that put in the nation's best showing at a World Cup finals in 50 odd years. However, the Golden Boot winner who scored 6 goals at the World Cup is disappointed with his performances in Russia according to Mauricio Pochettino, if a report from the Sun is to be believed.

In case you didn't know...

The Three Lions exceeded expectations and made it to the semifinal of the World Cup. Harry Kane led the way scoring 6 goals. However, one could argue that he wasn't at his very best as most of his goals were tap-ins or scored from the spot.

His inability to find the net in the semifinal cost England a chance to meet France in the final for the biggest prize in world football.

The heart of the matter

Mauricio Pochettino has a very good relationship with the prolific striker and this is what he had to say about his conversation with Harry Kane post the World Cup,

“After he came back from Russia he came to see us at the training ground for five hours.

“I said to him congratulations and he said: ‘No, gaffer. I am really disappointed, I should have scored more goals.’

“I said: ‘But Harry you won the Golden Boot.’ And he said scoring six goals and reaching the semi-finals was not enough.

“That is why I love him. I love his energy and desire.

“For him, it is not enough to finish fourth in the World Cup or second or third in the Premier League.

“I love it when a player thinks like this and wants to come in and spend time with us after playing for so long in the World Cup.

“It is so Harry.”

What's next?

Harry Kane will once again be Spurs' most vital player as they head into a tough new season.