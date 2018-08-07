Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mauricio Pochettino claims Harry Kane is disappointed

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    07 Aug 2018, 13:30 IST

Tottenham Hotspur FC Press Conference
Kane is not in high spirits

What's the story?

Harry Kane captained the England football team that put in the nation's best showing at a World Cup finals in 50 odd years. However, the Golden Boot winner who scored 6 goals at the World Cup is disappointed with his performances in Russia according to Mauricio Pochettino, if a report from the Sun is to be believed.

In case you didn't know...

The Three Lions exceeded expectations and made it to the semifinal of the World Cup. Harry Kane led the way scoring 6 goals. However, one could argue that he wasn't at his very best as most of his goals were tap-ins or scored from the spot.

His inability to find the net in the semifinal cost England a chance to meet France in the final for the biggest prize in world football.

The heart of the matter

Mauricio Pochettino has a very good relationship with the prolific striker and this is what he had to say about his conversation with Harry Kane post the World Cup,

“After he came back from Russia he came to see us at the training ground for five hours.
“I said to him congratulations and he said: ‘No, gaffer. I am really disappointed, I should have scored more goals.’
“I said: ‘But Harry you won the Golden Boot.’ And he said scoring six goals and reaching the semi-finals was not enough.
“That is why I love him. I love his energy and desire.
“For him, it is not enough to finish fourth in the World Cup or second or third in the Premier League.
“I love it when a player thinks like this and wants to come in and spend time with us after playing for so long in the World Cup.
“It is so Harry.”

Video

What's next?

Harry Kane will once again be Spurs' most vital player as they head into a tough new season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Are Tottenham Hotspur's stadium expenses beginning to bite?
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Goalkeeper gives big update on...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur's lack of signings might cost them a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Tottenham will win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
5 players Tottenham cannot do without
RELATED STORY
Tottenham needs to revamp its spending policy to become...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Jack Grealish could still be...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Harry Kane stopped Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Need to Play The Next Few Months Perfectly to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us