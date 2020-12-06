According to the Mirror, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is considered the favorite to take over at Real Madrid, if the club decides to sack current head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman is said to be walking a tightrope at Real Madrid, as his side continues to underwhelm in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid are currently third in La Liga, but more importantly, they are also third in their Champions League group. They run the risk of being knocked out of the competition in the group stage for the first time since 1996.

Zinedine Zidane's job reportedly hinges on Real Madrid's final Champions League group game against Borussia Monchengladbach this week. Los Blancos must win to secure qualification to the round of 16, but the German club have proven to be a tricky opponent in the past.

If Real Madrid lose the game, the club will reportedly part ways with Zinedine Zidane. Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with the Real Madrid managerial position.

The 48-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, and has been out of work since he was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019.

Pochettino has been strongly linked with Barcelona and Manchester United in recent months, but has always admired the Whites. The 13-time European champions are said to be interested in bringing him to the Spanish capitol.

Pochettino would want three big signings upon taking the Real Madrid job

Pochettino would accept the Real Madrid job, but he does have one condition. According to reports, the former Espanyol manager wants the club to sign three of his preferred targets in the January transfer window.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane are two Tottenham players that thrived under Pochettino in England, and the Argentine is keen to reunite with his former players. Alli has fallen out of favor at Tottenham under their current manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international has had to make do with a bit-part role and mainly features in the Europa League. Alli was linked with a loan move to Real Madrid and PSG during the summer, while Kane has also been a Real target in the past.

Alli and Kane rose to prominance under Mauricio Pochettino and mentioned their gratitude towards him when he was sacked. Alli has been more of an outcast under Mourinho, while Kane has played some of his best football under the Portuguese boss. Kane has, however, signalled that he could leave the North London club for silverware, and so too may Alli.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is the third player who Pochettino has reportedly asked for. The Argentine winger has fallen down the pecking order under new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

Dybala's contract with Juventus will be culminating soon, which means that he may not be a very expensive acquisition. Dybala has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, therefore it is a potential deal that the club hierarchy would sanction.

Pochettino will certainly come in with an ambitious mindset to Madrid, but it will be interesting to see if the reigning La Liga champions chose to part ways with Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has won three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles in just three-and-a-half years as Real Madrid boss. Therefore the club may give him another chance to rejuvenate his squad.