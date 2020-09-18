Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was recently interviewed by Marca and quashed rumours that he was in line to take the hot seat at Barcelona.

He also mentioned that Real Madrid is his 'dream' club and that he would love to manage at the Bernabeu one day. He said:

"They didn't offer me to coach Barca. I didn't see myself [working] with Bartomeu.

"I did eat with Ramon Planes because we have a friendship for many years, since 2009 when he signed for Espanyol."

However, Mauricio Pochettino's stance hasn't always been this clear, with the Argentine manager once hinting that he wouldn't be averse to managing at the Nou Camp, despite distinguishing himself as manager of arch-rivals Espanyol.

It was something the 48-year-old was keen to clear up in the interview, however, stating that he was being 'ironic' when he made those comments.

"I was ironic then. It was my first news conference at Tottenham and they asked me about the Barca rumours. Then I answered with my irony and I think I went too far, I said what I said.

"It sounds very nice for the radical Espanyol fan but I did not want to speak for that radical fan. Nor do I have to justify any statement because no one can question my love for Espanyol."

Mauricio Pochettino regrets saying that he'd never take the Barcelona job 👀 pic.twitter.com/jIQdQq3hGk — Goal (@goal) September 18, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino shoots down rumours of job offers

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino also cleared up rumours about getting job offers from the traditional big European clubs.

Inter Milan, Juventus and PSG are clubs that were linked with the out-of-work Argentine but he made it a point to distance himself from them, stating that the only clubs who did get in touch with him were Benfica and Monaco. He revealed:

"Neither PSG, nor Juventus, nor Inter Milan [contacted me]. I did have a call from Benfica and Monaco. I have no need to lie."

Mauricio Pochettino was last in a job November of 2019, before being replaced by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur following a string of disappointing results.

Despite establishing Spurs as a force to reckoned with in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino failed to win a single significant trophy with the club, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the position of manager.

He's here, #THFC fans! 👀🔥



Here's exclusive footage of Gareth Bale arriving in London after flying from Spain to complete his move back to Tottenham from Real Madrid...🤝⚪ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 18, 2020

Quotes R/T Goal