Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mauricio Pochettino reveals who is responsible for Tottenham's defeat

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.75K   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Pochettino's not pleased with his team's display against Watford

Mauricio Pochettino is not happy with how his side followed up their 3-0 thumping of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Spurs struggled against a resolute Watford side on Vicarage road and reduced themselves to spectators as the Hornets came back from being 1-0 down to win the game 1-2 thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart.

Spurs had secured the lead thanks to an own goal by Abdoulaye Doucoure but conceded from two set-pieces to relinquish all 3 points. Watford have now won all 4 of their opening fixtures this season.

Mauricio Pochettino blamed himself and claimed that he is the 'first person responsible' for the Lilywhites' underwhelming performance.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said,

"It is so painful because after Manchester United I was so disappointed with the performance. It is so painful to concede two goals like this, it is so painful because the first half looked like a friendly game."
"I am very disappointed, very disappointed because if you want to be a contender, first I am the first person guilty of everything, but it is so difficult to understand because I thought we controlled the game in the first 45 minutes."

He also emphasized the importance of sticking to the plan even when you have a one goal advantage.

"To play football, to compete, it looks an easy game because we dominate the ball, we didn't concede because Watford were poor in the first 45 minutes. We scored, but when you score you keep going and play in the same way and then we started to change and play long ball.

However, he remains optimistic and has taken to their first wake-up call of the season with a positive attitude.

"We conceded two goals that if you want to be a contender you cannot concede. It is the beginning and it is a very good wake-up call for everyone and to listen more because people talk about the perception and not the reality. This is good to compare, some people talk about perceptions but the reality was on the pitch.
"The reality is if you want to be a contender today we should win and win easy because everything was ready to win the game. That is very painful but I am not upset. I was more upset after Monday."

He reiterated the same in the press conference where he identified himself as the one person who should have made sure mistakes weren't repeated.

"We have good players in the squad. I think we have a strong squad. We showed against Newcastle and we showed against Fulham and at Old Trafford, but today, it's not that we didn't win because of the players on the bench or the squad," he said.

"The reality is we need to analyse who is in the pitch. Of course myself first I am responsible, the guilty one when the team loses."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Watford FC Kane Troy Deeney Mauricio Pochettino
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Watford vs Tottenham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino reveals what Lucas Moura changed in...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino hesitant to praise Lucas Moura after...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino claims Harry Kane is disappointed
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget strikers you should keep...
RELATED STORY
Premier League team of the week (1st-2nd September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us