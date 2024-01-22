Mauritania vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Mauritania will square off against 2019 champions Algeria in their final group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) at the Stade Bouaké on Tuesday.

Both teams have endured a winless start to their campaign, with Mauritania suffering back-to-back defeats and the 2019 winners playing two draws in a row.

The Lions of Chinguetti are making their third-straight appearance in the group stage of the AFCON and have been winless in eight games thus far. After failing to score in the previous edition, they found the back of the net in their meeting against Angola last week.

Algeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener by Angola and in their previous outing, they narrowly avoided a loss and played out a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso.

Baghdad Bounedjah was the hero once again as he equalized for his side in the 51st minute. After Burkina Faso retook the lead thanks to Bertrand Traoré's penalty, Bounedjah headed in the equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time, with Adam Ounas, who replaced Riyad Mahrez in the 74th minute, picking up the assist.

The Desert Warriors need a win from the match to ensure a top-two finish in Group D. Angola and Burkina Faso, both have four points to their name and meet on Tuesday. If they settle for a draw, Algeria's chances of making it into the next round will be slim.

Mauritania vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions. The 2019 champions have the upper hand in these meetings, with six wins to their name and just one game ending in a draw.

Algeria have scored at least four goals in four meetings against Mauritania and have five clean sheets to their name.

Mauritania are winless in their last six games in all competitions, failing to score four times in that period.

Mauritania vs Algeria Prediction

Al-Murabitun have been winless in the AFCON thus far, suffering six losses in eight games. They have failed to score in six of their last seven appearances in the competition and might struggle to find the back of the net in this match. They have just one point in their seven meetings against their eastern rivals, scoring twice while conceding 23 times, which is a cause for concern.

The Fennec Foxes recorded four consecutive wins before the competition but have failed to build on that form, playing back-to-back stalemates. They are winless in their last five games at the AFCON, playing out three draws.

While both teams have struggled to get going in the competition thus far, considering the 2019 champions' unbeaten record in this fixture and better goalscoring form, they are expected to come out victorious.

Prediction: Mauritania 0-2 Algeria

Mauritania vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Baghdad Bounedjah to score or assist any time - Yes