Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2025 

Mauritania face off with Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to seal their place in the quarter-finals. Ranked 111th in the world, the Lions of Chinguetti are currently in second place of Group B with four points from three games, just off leaders and co-hosts of the tournament, Tanzania.

Following a goalless stalemate with Madagascar in their opening clash, Mauritania were beaten 1-0 by the Tanzanians, but then recovered to beat debutants Central African Republic on matchday three. Ahmed El Moctar struck the only goal of the game in the ninth minute to give them all three points. Another victory this week would confirm their place in the last eight.

Burkina Faso are flying high after a convincing 4-2 win over the Central African Republic on matchday two. Nasser Ouatarra fired them in front 11 minutes into the kick-off, but Sydney Tchibinda equalized for the Wild Beasts just four minutes later.

After the break, Abdoul Guiro and Patrick Malo scored a penalty each before Abdoul Baguian added a fourth late on. Ange Zoumara pulled one back for Central African Republic in stoppage time, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Having lost their first game 2-0 to Tanzania, Burkina Faso showed excellent recovery to get their campaign up and running and now sit in third place of Group B with three points in the bag.

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in history, with Burkina Faso winning six times and losing to Mauritania only once.

The Lions of Chinguetti only beat the Stallions in September 2018, a 2-0 victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mauritania have kept a clean sheet in both their Championship games so far: 0-0 vs Madagascar and 1-0 vs Central African Republic.

Burkina Faso are ranked 63rd in the world, while Mauritania are on 111th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Burkina Faso have a good record in the fixture and will come into the match buoyed by their big win against Central African Republic.

Mauritania's strong defense should be a challenge for them, but we can see the Stallions edging them out narrowly.

Prediction: Mauritania 0-1 Burkina Faso

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

