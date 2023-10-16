Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Mauritania and Burkina Faso lock horns at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Morocco on Tuesday (October 17) in a friendly.

Coming off tree consecutive wins, Mauritania are the favourites to prevail, with momentum firmly on their side. The Lions of Chinguetti beat Sudan and Gabon in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers last month. They extended their winning run to three games with a 2-1 defeat of Madagascar on Sunday.

Souleymane Anne opened the scoring for Mauritania after 28 minutes before Hemeya Tanji added a second in the 73rd minute. Madagascar reduced the deficit, Amir Abdou's side prevailed.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso are on a five-game winless run. Their most recent outing saw them draw goalless with Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides, with Burkina Faso winning four and losing one.

Mauritania's only win over Burkina Faso came in September 2018, a 2-0 victory in the AFCON qualifiers.

The two sides last met in December 2021 in a goalless draw.

Burkina Faso are winless in five games, drawing thrice.

Mauritania have won their last three games, with Hemeya Tanjy scoring in all of them.

Burkina Faso have not scored in three games.

Burkina Faso are 58th in the FIFA rankings, while Mauritania are 99th.

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Mauritania don't have a good record in the fixture, but their current form holds them in good stead to pick up a win.

The Lions of Chinguetti have displayed tremendous firepower recently, and the toothless Burkina Faso side will have a lot on their hands. The Stallions are without a goal in three games despite boasting some quality options in attack. It will be close, but expect the high-flying Mauritanians to prevail.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-1 Burkina Faso

Mauritania vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mauritania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes