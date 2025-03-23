Mauritania vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Mar 23, 2025 14:42 GMT
Egypt v Mauritania - Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers 2025 - Group C - Source: Getty
Mauritania haven't won a single game in the qualifiers so far (PC: Getty Images)

Mauritania host DR Congo at the Nouadhibou Municipal Stadium in Nouadhibou on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 109th in the world, the Lions of Chinguetti haven't won a single game in five outings so far, collecting only two points to sit second from bottom in Group B.

They are ahead of sixth-placed South Sudan only by virtue of goal difference.

The West African side earned just their second point of the campaign earlier this week after holding Togo in a 2-2 stalemate. Quickfire goals from Aboubakary Koita and Abdallahi Mahmoud in the 52nd and 55th minutes canceled out Thibault Klidje's fourth-minute opener for the Sparrowhawks.

However, Ahoueke Denkey pegged Mauritania back with a second goal in the 69th minute, denying them their first win of the qualifiers.

On the other hand, DR Congo are in second place in the group table with 10 points in five games. Their campaign received a major boost after back-to-back wins over Togo and South Sudan, a pair of 1-0 victories thanks to Meschak Elia and Theo Bongonda's strikes respectively.

Ranked 61st in the world, the Leopards are currently heading into the next round of the qualifiers as things stand. But given that they are just one point off leaders Sudan, things could still change in the run-in.

Mauritania vs DR Congo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been four clashes between the sides in history, with DR Congo winning on every occasion.
  • The Leopards have scored 14 goals and conceded just once in the fixture.
  • In their first meeting of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, Congo overcame the Lions of Chinguetti 2-0 in November 2023.
  • Mauritania are ranked 109th in the world while DR Congo are 48 places above them.
  • The Lions of Chinguetti have gone three games without a loss after losing their previous three in a row.
Mauritania vs DR Congo Prediction

The Leopards have hit a green patch following a stop-start run earlier in their campaign. A stoic defense means opponents lately have struggled to score against them, and Mauritania won't have it any easier.

The West African side have failed to win a single qualifying match and do not seem to be in a position to change that here.

Prediction: Mauritania 1-2 DR Congo

Mauritania vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Edited by Peter P
