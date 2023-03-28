Mauritania vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Mauritania host DR Congo at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday (March 28), looking to avenge their last week loss. The Lions of Chinguetti were beaten 3-1 by the Leopards on Friday in Congo.

First-half goals from Gael Kakuta and Cedric Bakambu had the hosts 2-0 up before the break before Yacoub Abeid pulled one back for Mauritania ten minutes into the restart. However, Arthur Masuaku restored Congo's two-goal lead midway through the second stanza to condemn Mauritania to their first loss of the AFCON qualifiers. Nevertheless, they remain above the Leopards in Group I with four points in three games, while the latter are at the bottom with just three.

However, Sudan climbed above Mauritania in the standings by beating Gabon 1-0 on Sunday (March 26), but Amir Abdou's side will climb back into second position with a win.

They will have to do that without forward Idrissa Thiam, though, as he was sent off in their defeat last week. Mamadou Ndioko Niass could come in place of him in attack.

Mauritania vs DR Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mauritania have lost both their previous clashes with DR Congo

The hosts are unbeaten in nine games

Congo have won three of their last four outings.

Mauritania are unbeaten in five home games, winning four.

The hosts have scored in their last five games.

Congo have scored thrice in their last four games.

The Leopards have conceded in their last three AFCON qualifiers

Mauritania's Aboubakar Kamara has scored two of his side's last four goals.

Mauritania vs DR Congo Prediction

Mauritania will look to get back into second place with a win and revive their qualifying chances, but they have never defeated Congo before.

The Leopards have the psychological advantage, and their potent attacking unit should give the hosts a tough run for their money. There should be goals again, but expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-2 DR Congo

Mauritania vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

