Mauritania vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Equatorial Guinea travel to Nouakchott to face Mauritania for the final match of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Having pulled off a huge upset by beating Tunisia 1-0 at home, they're now level with them in Group B with 10 points.

However, the Eagles of Carthage remain ahead on goal difference, so Juan Micha's side will have to win by a huge margin unless Tunisia drop points again to Zambia.

Mauritania, meanwhile, are bottom with just one point in five games, having failed to win in the qualifiers so far. They're also coming off the back of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Zambia on Saturday, with Fashion Sakala netting a hat-trick.

Mauritania vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head

There have only been three clashes between the sides before, with Mauritania winning the first and losing the next two. That includes a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture in September.

Mauritania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Mauritania vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Mauritania

Forty-cap goalkeeper Namori Diaw came back into the XI, relegating Babacar Diop to the bench. Top-scorer Bessam, who has struck 12 times in 59 caps for them, also came off the bench last time. He might be reintroduced to the starting line-up to fire up their attack.

Midfielder Mohamed Dellahi Yali is set to earn his 50th cap for the Lions of Chinguetti.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Equatorial Guinea

The National Thunder pulled off a huge upset against Tunisia, beating them 1-0 courtesy of a late strike from Pablo Ganet. Head coach Juan Micha might hence stick with the same XI for Tuesday's encounter too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mauritania vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Mauritania (4-1-3-2): Namori Diaw; Moustapha Diaw, Oumar Mangane, Bakary N'Diaye, Aly Abeid; Mohamed Dellahi Yali; Adama Ba, Idrissa Thiam, Hemeya Tanjy; Mamadou Niass, Bessam.

Equatorial Guinea (4-3-3): Jesus Owono; Esteban Obiang, Carlos Akapo, Saul Coco, Basilio Ndong; Rubén Belima, Federico Bikoro, Pablo Ganet; Iban Salvador, Emilio Nsue, Óscar Siafá.

Mauritania vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

With a shock victory over Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea are suddenly in the race to qualify for the third round. But their job isn't done yet. A slip-up on the final day can still upset their plans.

We're putting our money on the visitors to win, although their fate also depends on the result in the other game.

Prediction: Mauritania 1-2 Equatorial Guinea

Edited by Vishal Subramanian