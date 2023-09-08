Mauritania vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Mauritania and Gabon will battle for three points in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 3-0 away win over Sudan in a qualifier in June. Three different men got on the score sheet to inspire the win.

Gabon, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Congo DR. Aaron Tshibola and Fiston Mayele scored in either half to guide the Leopards to victory.

The defeat left the Panthers in the third spot in Group I, having garnered seven points from five games. Mauritania are second, level on points, making this game a direct knockout for a qualification spot in Ivory Coast.

Mauritania vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. They each have one win apiece, while two previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they canceled each other out in a goalless draw in the reverse qualifier in June 2022.

Eleven of Mauritania's last 12 games (excluding the awarded defeat against Congo DR) have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Gabon's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Gabon's five AFCON qualifiers have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Gabon's last six games have been level at halftime.

Mauritania vs Gabon Prediction

Mauritania and Gabon will square off in a direct knockout game for one qualification spot in Group I. Both sides are level on points and a win for either side would see them automatically qualify for AFCON 2023.

However, a draw could also be sufficient provided that Sudan lose to Congo DR. If Sudan lose and both sides play out a goalless draw, Mauritania would progress, while a score draw would see Gabon usurp them in the table based on the head-to-head record.

The high-stakes nature of the game could make it cagey. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mauritania 1-1 Gabon

Mauritania vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Gabon's last eight games have produced less than three goals)

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half