Mauritania vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

Mauritania and Madagascar will trade tackles in an international friendly in Morocco on Saturday.

The Mauritanians are coming into the game on the back of an inspirational 2-1 home win over Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September. Tenjy Hemeya and Aboubakar Kamara scored first-half goals to help the Lions of Chinguetti finish second in Group I and book their spot at the AFCON.

Madagascar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Angola in the AFCON qualifiers last month. The draw condemned them to the last spot in Group E.

Mauritania have two friendlies lined up in this international window. They will also take on Burkina Faso next week before facing DR Congo and South Sudan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month. Madagascar, meanwhile, are scheduled to face Benin Republic in a friendly next Tuesday before taking on Ghana and Chad in World Cup qualifiers next month.

Mauritania vs Madagascar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. They squared off in an international friendly in June 2019 when Mauritania claimed a 3-1 victory.

Madagascar's last four games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mauritania have lost just one of their last 13 international games (excluding the awarded 3-0 defeat to DR Congo).

Four of Mauritania's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Madagascar are currently on a four-game winless streak, losing two and drawing two games in this sequence.

Mauritania vs Madagascar Prediction

Mauritania are currently in arguably the best spell in their footballing history. They recently secured qualification for the AFCON for the third consecutive time and this came despite having been docked three points for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifiers. Amir Abdou's side will be hoping they can keep their fine form going and make it out of the group stage in Ivory Coast next year.

Madagascar, for their part, were totally outclassed in the qualifiers and finished rock-bottom of their group.

We are backing Mauritania to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-0 Madagascar

Mauritania vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mauritania to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half