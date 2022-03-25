Mauritania vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Mauritania and Mozambique will square off in an international friendly at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Niger at the same ground on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Victorien Adebayor and Lourenco Vilanculos saw both sides share the spoils.

Mozambique have not been in action since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mali in their final group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Goals in either half from Massadio Haidara and Ibrahima Kone ensured that the Mambas did not register a single point in an eventual group-stage elimination.

The two sides will use the game as a warm-up before their return to competitive action later in the year.

Mauritania vs Mozambique Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at international level and a win would boost confidence.

The hosts are currently on a five-game winless run, having not tasted victory since a 2-1 win over Syria at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Mozambique have managed just one win from their last nine international fixtures.

Mauritania form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Mozambique form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Mauritania vs Mozambique Team News

Mauritania

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mozambique

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side ahead of this encounter. Coach Horacio Goncalves might use the game to test more players following their draw against Niger.

Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava headlines Mozambique's squad for the friendlies.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mauritania vs Mozambique Predicted XI

Mauritania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mbacke Ndiaye (GK); Houssen Abderrahmane, Aly Abeid, Yali Dellahi, Abou Demba; Bodda Mouhsine, Guessouma Fofana, Mouhamed Souneid; Idrissa Thiam, Pape Ba, Oumar Camara

Mozambique Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ernan Siluane (GK); Geny Catamo, Martinho Thauzene, Mexer, David Matola; Reinildo Mandava, Manuel Kambala, Amadu, Telinho; Luis Miquissone, Dayo Antonio

Mauritania vs Mozambique Prediction

Mauritania have home advantage in their favor, although Mozambique are almost evenly matched with the hosts, suggesting that this could be a close game.

Neither side have been in the best of form over the last few months, but Mauritania's qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations highlights their recent ascent. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mauritania 1-0 Mozambique

