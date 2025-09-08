Mauritania vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Mauritania and South Sudan lock horns on Tuesday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in what's essentially a dead rubber. Both sides are eliminated from the race with three games remaining, following a dreadful run that sees them languish in the bottom three places of Group B.

Speaking of the hosts, Mauritania have accrued only five points and one win from seven games. That ironically came in their last qualifier as the Lions of Chinguetti picked up a 2-0 victory over Togo, courtesy of goals from Papa Yade and Yacoub Abeid.

But, it wasn't enough to keep them alive in the race as second-placed Senegal beat Sudan to reach 15 points, a number that Mauritania cannot mathematically surpass with only three games in hand.

Ranked 111th in the world, the North African side registered their first official win of the year, but they may be left wondering if that victory should have come sooner, as their World Cup dream is over yet again.

On the same day, South Sudan suffered their fourth loss of the campaign after getting crushed 4-1 by DR Congo. Cedric Bakambu netted a brace, whereas Nathaniel Mbuku also scored one in the first half to put the Leopards 3-0 up at the break. Yoane Wissa added a fourth just minutes before the hour mark.

The Bright Stars pulled one back in the 68th minute through Keer Majak, but it was too little too late as DR Congo had done enough. With only three points in the bag, South Sudan remain at the bottom of their group and are still in search of their first win of the qualifiers.

Mauritania vs South Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, two of which ended in stalemates.

Mauritania beat South Sudan 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier back in October 2015.

Mauritania's 2-0 win over Togo marked their first win of the year in their fifth attempt.

South Sudan are one of the 10 sides still winless in the ongoing qualifiers.

Mauritania are ranked 111th in the world, while South Sudan are in 169th position.

Mauritania vs South Sudan Prediction

The Lions of Chinguetti are the stronger side on paper and may go for the win, although neither team have anything meaningful left to play for.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-1 South Sudan

Mauritania vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mauritania to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

