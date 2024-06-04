Mauritania vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Mauritania host Sudan at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott on Thursday for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier fixture.

Ranked 105th in the world, Mauritania are looking for their first win of the campaign, as the Lions of Chinguetti have so far drawn and lost in two qualifying games.

With just a single point in the bag, the North African side are down in fifth position in Group B, only above South Sudan by virtue of goal difference.

It all began for them with a 2-0 loss to DR Congo followed by a goalless stalemate with South Sudan, both games coming in November 2023. In the 2024 calendar year, Mauritania have continued to struggle, winning just once in seven games.

Sudan began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Togo followed by a narrow 1-0 win over DR Congo. With four points in the bag, the Secretarybirds are in second position on the table, behind Senegal on goal difference.

Having failed to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations, Sudan have only played in a couple of friendlies so far, and the results were mixed. In two games against Guinea-Bissau, they won one and lost one. In two games against Tanzania, they won one and lost one.

Mauritania vs Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with the spoils equally shared thanks to two wins for each side.

Sudan won their first two encounters in 2006 and 2018, before Mauritania exacted revenge in their next two.

Interestingly, the winning side have always kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Sudan have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last four official games.

Mauritania are winless in their last three games, failing to score in each of them.

Mauritania are ranked 105th in the world, while Sudan are 127th in the FIFA Rankings.

Mauritania vs Sudan Prediction

Both teams have struggled this year, and we could see the pattern continue here. Mauritania have been toothless in their last few games, while Sudan have blown hot and cold.

There could be little goalmouth action, contrary to their recent clashes, and it might well end in a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Mauritania 0-0 Sudan

Mauritania vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No