Mauritania vs Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Mauritania host Sudan at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott on Saturday in Group I of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Lions of Chinguetti are looking to secure a place in the finals for the third time in a row.

Following a group stage exit in 2019, the North African nation endured a similar fate earlier this year in Cameroon, losing all three matches to bow out in the first round.

However, Amir Abdou's side have a tougher route this time around, with DR Congo and Gabon also in their group, but their recent form holds them in good stead.

Mauritania beat both Mozambique and Libya in March friendlies and are now looking to win their third game in a row for the first time in eight years.

Sudan, meanwhile, have not won a game since August last year, a run that's currently stretching to 16 games in all competitions.

Much like Mauritania, Sudan, were knocked out in the group stages, but at least managed to get a point on the board with a 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau.

Mauritania vs Sudan Head-To-Head

Mauritania have lost both their previous games to Sudan - a 2-0 defeat in the 2006 Arab Cup followed by a 1-0 defeat in the 2018 AFCON.

FFRIM @ffrim ont clôturé leur préparation par une utile séance d'entraînement ce vendredi soir avant d'affronter le Soudan demain samedi (19h TU) à Cheikha Boïdiya.

Mauritania Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

Mauritania vs Sudan Team News

Mauritania

Head coach Amir Abdou has called up a 25-man squad for their qualifying matches against Sudan and Gabon.

Greece-based Aboubakar Kamara could lead the line for the Lions of Chinguetti along with Hemeya Tanjy.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FFRIM @ffrim #FFRIM | La liste des 25 Mourabitounes convoqués par M. Amir Abdou pour les matchs le Soudan (4 juin à Nouakchott) et le Gabon (8 juin à Franceville) comptant pour les éliminatoires de la CAN 2023



ffrim.org/articles/moura… | La liste des 25 Mourabitounesconvoqués par M. Amir Abdou pour les matchsle Soudan(4 juin à Nouakchott) et le Gabon(8 juin à Franceville) comptant pour les éliminatoires de la CAN 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 #FFRIM🚨| La liste des 25 Mourabitounes 🇲🇷 convoqués par M. Amir Abdou pour les matchs 🆚 le Soudan 🇸🇩 (4 juin à Nouakchott) et le Gabon 🇬🇦 (8 juin à Franceville) comptant pour les éliminatoires de la CAN 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023📲 ffrim.org/articles/moura… https://t.co/ysJ8gZRbUs

Sudan

Sudan has named 24 players for the qualification games against Mauritania and Congo, including two uncapped players, Muhamed Ebrahim and Ali Zizo.

Mohamed Abdel Rahman is looking to become just the eighth player in Sudan's history to hit double figures in terms of goals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mauritania vs Sudan Predicted XI

Mauritania (4-3-3): Babacar Diop; Diadié Diarra, Abdoul Ba, Mohamed Dellahi Yali, Abdoulkader Thiam; Mouhamed Soueid, Guessouma Fofana, Bodda Mouhsine; Hemey Tanjy, Pape Ba, Aboubakar Kamara.

Sudan (4-3-3): Ali Abu Eshrein; Salah Nemer, Mustafa Karshroum, Mazin Mohamedein, Mustafa Alfadni; Walieldin Khedr, Abdel Raouf, Muhamed Almunzer; Muhamed Abdel Rahman, Yaser Muzmel, Walled Al-Shoala.

Mauritania vs Sudan Prediction

Mauritania and Sudan enter the match in contrasting form, and we expect the hosts to kick-start their qualifying campaign with a win.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-1 Sudan

