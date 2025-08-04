Mauritania vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Tanzania take on Mauritania at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Wednesday for their second group fixture in the 2024 African Nations Championship. Co-hosts of the tournament, along with Kenya and Uganda, Tanzania began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso last weekend.

Abdul Hamisi Suleiman fired them in front from the penalty spot moments before halftime, while Mohamed Hussein doubled their advantage in the 71st minute.

With three points in the bag, the Taifa Stars are currently leading Group B and will look to strengthen their progression hopes with a victory on matchday two. In both their previous appearances at the championship, Tanzania had bowed out in the group stages.

On the other hand, Mauritania were held to a goalless stalemate by Madagascar. Ranked 111th in the world, the Lions of Chinguetti mustered only four shots on target out of 11 despite keeping 63% possession.

It wasn't a great start for the quarter-finalists of the 2022 edition as their campaign could face another setback against the championship co-hosts, who are pumped after a comfortable opening-day victory.

Mauritania vs Tanzania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be the first official clash between Mauritania and Tanzania.

Tanzania have won their last four games in all competitions, including the 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday in the campaign opener.

Mauritania are unbeaten in the last four games too, but have won just once, drawing thrice.

The Taifa Stars are ranked 103rd in the world, whereas the Lions of Chinguetti are eight places adrift of them.

In 10 games at the African Nations Championship so far, Mauritania have won just once: a 1-0 win over Mali at the 2022 edition of the competition.

Tanzania have never won more than once at the Championship: one win in 2009 and one win in 2020.

Mauritania vs Tanzania Prediction

Tanzania will be bullish after their opening day win as they aim to bolster their progression hopes with another three-pointer here that will consolidate their position at the top of Group B.

Mauritania will rely on their defense to throttle Tanzania's chances, but the Taifa Stars should be able to see them off here.

Prediction: Mauritania 1-2 Tanzania

Mauritania vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

