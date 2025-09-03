Mauritania vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Mauritania will welcome Togo to Nouadhibou Municipal Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Both teams are in search of their first win since the qualifiers began almost two years ago.

Mauritania vs Togo Preview

Mauritania were defeated at home 2-0 by DR Congo in the previous matchday. It was their fourth setback in six outings, alongside two stalemates, which leaves them sitting bottom of Group B with two points. The hosts can no longer qualify directly, but can still advance to the second round – a tall order, it seems.

Lions of Chinguetti may have scaled down their ambition for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification after six rounds of matches without any meaningful results. For a miracle to happen, Mauritania would need to win all four remaining matches and expect the table toppers to lose points significantly.

Togo are in a slightly better situation but still face a large gap to the top. They sit fourth in Group B with four points, trailing the leaders DR Congo by nine points and second-placed Senegal by eight points. Togo failed to revive their campaign in the previous matchday (6), as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Senegal.

For Les Éperviers, after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a second World Cup qualification would have been delightful. The team appear to be surrounded by gloom, which is not the right state of mind needed for the remaining available points in the group. Togo must avoid defeat to stand a chance.

Mauritania vs Togo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mauritania have won twice, drawn twice and lost six times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Mauritania and Togo have met once, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate in Togo’s capital Lome.

Mauritania have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Togo have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Mauritania have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Togo. Form Guide: Mauritania – L-D-W-D-L, Togo – L-D-W-L-D.

Mauritania will likely take confidence from their away 2-2 draw against Togo in the reverse fixture.

Togo could use this meeting to boost their morale in the group, in the event of a positive result against the hosts.

Mauritania are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Mauritania 2-1 Togo

Mauritania vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mauritania to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mauritania to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Togo to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More