Mauritania vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tunisia visit Mauritania at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott on Sunday in search of their fourth consecutive win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles of Carthage are currently running away with Group B, having accumulated all nine points in three games.

They're also three points clear of Equatorial Guinea at the top of the standings. So a victory this weekend would all but confirm their place in the third round if the latter drops points against Zambia.

Mauritania, meanwhile, have had an exactly contrasting set of fortunes, having lost all three of their qualifying games in the second round so far.

What's also damning is the side has scored only once - a goal from Mamadou Niass in their first game against Zambia, post which they drew a blank in the next two games.

Mauritania vs Tunisia Head-To-Head

Tunisia have won 11 of their previous 14 clashes with Mauritania, losing none.

That included a resounding 3-0 victory earlier in the week.

CAF @CAF_Online #WCQ

🎥 Match Highlights: 🇹🇳 3-0 🇲🇷 Tunisia maintain themselves 🔝 of group B with a win over Mauritania. #WorldCup 🎥 Match Highlights: 🇹🇳 3-0 🇲🇷 Tunisia maintain themselves 🔝 of group B with a win over Mauritania.#WorldCup | #WCQ

https://t.co/oD21FDs6fj

Mauritania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Mauritania vs Tunisia Team News

Mauritania

Mamadou Niass, the only player to have scored for Mauritania in the group, didn't play a single minute on Thursday.

He's likely to be reinstated back in the XI for the weekend as Al-Murabitun seek to end their goal-drought.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ @DZfoot_EN FT 🇹🇳 Tunisia 3-0 Mauritania 🇲🇷Tunisia continues its perfect start to the qualifiers with its 3rd win in 3 games and tops Group B with 9 points🇹🇳 Tunisia 9 points

🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 6 points

🇿🇲 Zambia 3 points

🇲🇷 Mauritania 0 points FT 🇹🇳 Tunisia 3-0 Mauritania 🇲🇷Tunisia continues its perfect start to the qualifiers with its 3rd win in 3 games and tops Group B with 9 points🇹🇳 Tunisia 9 points

🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 6 points

🇿🇲 Zambia 3 points

🇲🇷 Mauritania 0 points https://t.co/imC9PrU3JY

Tunisia

In-form forward Wahbi Khazri has scored in all three of their games, including against Mauritania on Thursday. He's most likely to start again as the Saint-Etienne star seeks to continue his hot streak.

Central defenders Dylan Bronn and Yassine Mariah have been stoic at the back and will be crucial in securing another clean sheet.

Seifeddine Jaziri, who came off the bench to score in the reverse fixture, made a strong case for a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mauritania vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Mauritania (4-3-3): Namori Diaw; Rachid Medjiba, Abdoul Ba, Bakary N'Diaye, Mohamedhen Beibou; Mohamed Dellahi, Abdellahi Mahmoud, Ibrehima Coulibaly; Ismail Diakhite, Mamadou Niass, Adama Ba.

Tunisia (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha; Wajdi Kechrida, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi; Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri.

Mauritania vs Tunisia Prediction

Tunisia have never lost to Mauritania, who are ranked 79 places below them.

Also Read

The Eagles of Carthage have a strong enough squad to complete the double over them and boost their World Cup hopes.

Prediction: Mauritania 0-2 Tunisia

Edited by Shardul Sant