Mauritania vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Gabon are set to square off against Mauritania in a warm-up fixture ahead of the AFCON on Tuesday. The game is likely to take place at Seven Stadium, where Gabon met Burkina Faso on Sunday.
Gabon suffered a 3-0 loss to Burkina Faso and will be hoping to record a win here. Mauritania met Burkina Faso on December 30 in Abu Dabhi, with the game ending in a goalless draw.
Gabon have been drawn in Group C with Morocco, Ghana and Comoros, and get their AFCON campaign underway against Comoros next Tuesday. Mauritania face Tunisia, Mali and Gambia in Group F and play their opening fixture next Wednesday against Gambia.
Mauritania vs Gabon Head-to-Head
There has been just one recorded meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The game was a friendly encounter that took place at the Stade Olympique in Mauritania in 2016. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the then hosts.
Mauritania form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-L
Gabon form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L
Mauritania vs Gabon Team News
Mauritania
Mauritania declared their final 28-man squad for AFCON last week, which includes 16-year-old midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry. In their game against Burkina Faso, two players had their first outings for the national side - Souleymane Doukara and Pape Ibnou Ba.
Defender Abdoul Ba was sent off in the game and is expected to be rested for the game. There are no known injury or suspension concerns among the players called up to the AFCON training camp.
Injury: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Gabon
Gabon have not released their list of 28-players for the AFCON, but the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga headline the preliminary 30-man squad. Anthony Mfa Mezui is expected to be the only absentee for the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Injury: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Anthony Mfa Mezui
Mauritania vs Gabon Predicted XI
Mauritania (4-1-3-2): Babacar Diop; Souleymane Karamoko, Abdoulkader Thiam, Houssen Abderahmane, Aly Abeid; Mohsen Bodda, Khassa Camara, Ibréhima Coulibaly, Mohamed Dellahi Yaly; Adama Ba, Pape Ibnou Ba
Gabon (4-2-3-1): Jean Amonome; Lloyd Palun, Anthony Oyono, Bruno Manga, Joann Obiang; Alex Moussounda, Louis Autchanga; Denis Bouanga, Levy Madinda, Jim Allevinah; Aaron Boupendz
Mauritania vs Gabon Prediction
Both sides failed to score a goal in their previous outing. As this is just a warm-up game, neither side will be risking exhaustion or injury to key players. We expect this encounter to produce a low-scoring draw
Prediction: Mauritania 1-1 Gabon