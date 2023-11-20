Mauritius vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Mauritius will play host to Angola at the National Sports Complex in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts sit bottom of Group D with no points following their 3-0 loss to Cameroon in Douala on matchday one. Mauritius will hope to get back on their feet at home when they face off against Angola. The hosts were beaten at home in their last two matches but also boast two wins in their last five games at the venue.

Les Dodos have been playing in the World Cup qualifiers for a long time without success. They entered the competition for the first time in 1974, and are currently in their ninth appearance. Both teams last met in July of this year in the Cosafa Cup, with Mauritius recording a 1-0 win - their first-ever success over Angola.

The visitors sit third in the group with one point, thanks to their goalless draw against Cape Verde in Praia on Thursday. Angola are widely seen as the second strongest team in the group after Cameroon, but Libya are currently occupying that position in the standings. The visitors could take their place if they succeed in Saint Pierre.

Palancas Negras have not been in great form, winning only two games in their last ten outings. However, they were able to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, returning to the continental competition following their absence in the previous edition in Cameroon. Coach Pedro Gonçalves says a defeat is “forbidden”.

Mauritius vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mauritius have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Angola.

Mauritius have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Mauritius have scored three goals against Angola in their five clashes while conceding seven.

Angola have won once, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Mauritius have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Angola have drawn four times and lost once.

Form Guide: Mauritius – L-L-W-L-W, Angola – D-D-D-L-D.

Mauritius vs Angola Prediction

Mauritius’ hitman Ashley Nazira is eying his third goal for the team this year. Kengy Saramandif is another attacking threat. He was the matchwinner in his side’s 1-0 success over Kenya in June.

Angola are expected to stick to their attacking approach in a bid to keep the hosts from developing their game. It has worked fine in the past.

Angola will likely come out on top based on form and individual ability.

Prediction: Mauritius 2-3 Angola

Mauritius vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Angola

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Angola to score first – No

Tip 4: Mauritius to score - Yes