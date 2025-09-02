Mauritius vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Mauritius host Cape Verde at the National Sports Complex for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Ranked 177th in the world, Les Dodos are currently in fifth position in Group D with just a single win in the bag from six games: a 2-1 defeat of Eswatini on matchday four.

But with only four more qualifying games remaining, the island side are running out of chances to gain points and finish inside the top two places in the group. Second-placed Cameroon are seven points ahead of them, whereas leaders Cape Verde are eight clear.

Perhaps Guillaume Moullec's side can upend the race by throwing a dent in Cape Verde's charge, but for that, Mauritius need to seriously up the ante, as they've been winless in all of 2025. In five games so far, the side have lost twice and drawn thrice. Indeed, their last official win came in June 2024, when Mauritius beat Eswatini 2-1 in the ongoing qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde are on the cusp of creating history by reaching their first-ever World Cup finals as the Blue Sharks are currently leading the race for a direct qualification with 13 points from six games.

Having won just once from their opening three games, the island side turned the tables in style with three consecutive wins, defeating Libya, Mauritius and Angola in their most recent qualifiers.

With Cameroon breathing down their necks, Bubista's side cannot afford to rest on their laurels and must continue to pick up wins to bolster their qualification hopes.

Mauritius vs Cape Verde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, with Cape Verde winning on all three occasions: 1-0 (A) in June 2008, 3-1 (H) in June 2008 and 1-0 (H) in March 2025.

Interestingly, every single fixture between them, including the upcoming one, has been in the World Cup qualifiers.

Cape Verde are unbeaten in five games this year, winning three; they previously went four without a victory.

Mauritius vs Cape Verde Prediction

Cape Verde are the form side here, winning their last couple of qualifying games and remaining unbeaten in 2025. Mauritius may have to wait before they halt their losing run against the side.

Prediction: Mauritius 1-2 Cape Verde

Mauritius vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cape Verde to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

