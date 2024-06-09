Mauritius vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024 

Mauritius and Eswatini will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Libya over the weekend.

All three goals were scored in the first half, with Faisal Al Badri breaking the deadlock from the spot in the 20th minute while Kevin Bru drew the game level in the 34th minute. Ahmed Ekrawa scored the match-winner in the 40th minute.

Eswatini, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Angola. Mabululu's second-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Sihlangu Semnikati at the bottom of Group D on zero points while Mauritius are fifth on one point.

Mauritius vs Eswatini Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Mauritius have two wins to their name, and three games ended in a draw while Eswatini were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in July 2022 when Eswatini claimed a 3-0 victory in the COSAFA Cup.

Mauritius are winless in their last six games, losing five games in this sequence.

Eswatini have won just one of their last eight games (four losses).

Four of Eswatini's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mauritius dropped six places to 183rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Eswatini climbed to 148th.

Mauritius form guide: L-D-W-L-L Eswatini form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Mauritius vs Eswatini Prediction

Mauritius and Eswatini were the lowest-ranked sides in the group when the draws were made. Their displays so far have proven this to be the case and their unlikely chance at World Cup qualification has now become almost non-existent.

Eswatini have been even poorer, having lost all three games so far without finding the back of the net. Mauritius' last three games have been tight and have all been decided by a one-goal margin.

These two sides' struggles mean that confidence could be low. Chances could come at a premium and defeat would leave the loser with little left to play for during the rest of the qualifiers. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Mauritius 0-0 Eswatini

Mauritius vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals