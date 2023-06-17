Mauritius vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023 

Mauritius and Kenya face off at the Stade de Cote d'Or in Saint Pierre on Sunday at the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup.

With six points in two games, the Dodos are currently second in the table, trailing leaders Djibouti by three points.

Tony François' side began their campaign with a resounding 3-0 defeat of Pakistan on matchday one but went down 3-1 to Djibouti in the next. Mauritius led 1-0 at halftime in the match, but the Shoremen of the Red Sea struck thrice in the second half to turn the match on its head.

On the final day, Mauritius not only have to beat Kenya, but also hope that Djibouti lose to Pakistan in the other match, to stand a chance of becoming champions.

As for Kenya, the Harambee Stars failed to arrive on time due to the unavailability of flights to Mauritius, causing them to miss their opening game against Djibouti. The latter were awarded a 3-0 win and three points too.

In their next scheduled game, against Pakistan, Engin Firat's side secured a narrow 1-0 victory. Moses Shummah scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute.

Mauritius vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kenya have never lost to Mauritius in their seven previous clashes, winning four.

Kenya and Mauritius drew 0-0 in their last encounter in October 2015 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Mauritius have lost four of their last five games, winning once.

Kenya are ranked 102nd in the world while Mauritius are in 184th position.

Mauritius vs Kenya Prediction

Mauritius started the campaign brightly but went down meekly in their last game. This has raised questions about their title credentials. Head coach Tony François will make a few changes to his lineup to fire up the Dodos, but the question is, will that be enough?

Kenya managed to beat Pakistan by the narrowest of margins in their last game and will enter the tie high on confidence. Though there are no well-known players in the squad, the Harambee Stars should be able to see off Mauritius, whose defense hasn't been the best.

Prediction: Mauritius 1-2 Kenya

Mauritius vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

