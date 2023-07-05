Mauritius vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7th 2023 

Mauritius and Lesotho will kickstart their 2023 COSAFA Cup campaign when they square off at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.

Mauritius are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Kenya in a friendly last month. Kengy Saramandif's 22nd-minute strike helped the dodos claim the win.

Lesotho, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month. Youssouf M'bongama scored the match-winner for the visitors on the stroke of full-time.

The Crocodiles will turn their attention to the COSAFA Cup. They have been grouped in Group C alongside Mozambique, Angola and Mauritius.

Mauritius vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Lesotho have six wins to their name, while Mauritius were victorious on five occasions, with three games ending in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2022 COSAFA Cup when Lesotho claimed a 2-1 win.

Five of Mauritius' last six games have produced less than three goals.

Lesotho are currently on a six-game winless run, losing five games in this run, including their last four games.

Mauritius have failed to win any of their last seven games at the COSAFA Cup, losing six.

Five of Lesotho's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Lesotho have conceded two goals or more in four of their last six games.

Mauritius vs Lesotho Prediction

Lesotho and Mauritius will be aiming to start their COSAFA Cup campaign on a positive note, despite not being among the contenders for the trophy.

Lesotho have struggled over the last few months and are currently on a six-game winless run. Despite their poor run of form, they still come into the game as favorites and a win here would put them in good stead to qualify for the knockout rounds. Mauritius, for their part, have struggled in the COSAFA Cup and are without a win in their last seven games in the competition.

Games involving the two sides tend to be low-scoring and this trend could continue. We are backing Lesotho to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mauritius 0-1 Lesotho

Mauritius vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lesotho to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

