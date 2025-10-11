Mauritius vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025

Libya make one final push in their bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the first round as they play Mauritius on Monday. With 15 points from nine games, the Mediterranean Knights are currently in third place in Group D.

They cannot qualify directly as leaders Cape Verde are five points clear of them ahead of the final day, but the North African side can still come in second place and progress to the playoffs.

Earlier this week, Libya threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Cape Verde. After Telmo Arcanjo had canceled out an earlier own goal by Roberto Lopes, Ezzeddin El Maremi and Mahmoud Al-Shalui scored two more to put them 3-1 up in the game. But Sidny Cabral and Willy Semedo netted apiece late on to restore parity for the Blue Sharks as Libya's hopes were dealt a blow.

However, all is not lost yet. Aliou Cissé's side can still qualify with a win over Mauritius and a defeat for Cameroon against the already-eliminated Angola. But the stark divide in goal difference between them (+2 and +10) makes it look difficult.

Mauritius were knocked out of contention for the World Cup coming into this month's fixtures, but were served a fresh bout of humiliation by Cameroon, who beat them 2-0 earlier this week.

Nicolas Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo scored apiece in the second half as the Dodos lost for the sixth time in the group. With only five points in the bag, the island side are second from bottom in the standings.

Mauritius vs Libya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for just the second time in history. Their first meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Libya on 6 June 2024 in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The Mediterranean Knights are unbeaten in their last three qualifier games.

Mauritius are ranked 179th in the world, while Libya are in 112th place.

Mauritius vs Libya Prediction

Mauritius, despite all their efforts, have failed to impress and missed out on the flight to the World Cup yet again. Libya have a slim chance here and will be going for it all guns blazing, especially after the implosion last time out.

Prediction: Mauritius 0-2 Libya

Mauritius vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Libya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

