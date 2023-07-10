Mauritius vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Mauritius and Mozambique lock horns at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the final Group C game of the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Wednesday (July 12).

Les Dodos kept their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive on Monday with a surprise 1-0 win over Angola courtesy of Aurelien François’s eighth-minute effort. Before that, Mauritius were denied a dream start to the campaign, as they were beaten 2-0 by Lesotho in last week’s group opener.

This game is not only a must-win for Fidy Rasoanaivo’s men if they are to reach the knockouts, but they also need favourable results in the other group fixture.

Mozambique, meanwhile, were sent packing from the tournament on Monday following a 1-0 loss against Lesotho. Before that, Chiquinho Conde’s side came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw in Friday’s curtain-raiser at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Os Mambas have now failed to win seven of their last eight games across competitions, with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on June 18 being the exception.

Mauritius vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mozambique have been dominant in the fixture, winning six of the last nine meetings.

Mauritius’ only win came in September 2015, when they edged out Os Mambas 1-0 in the AFCON qualifiers at the Djamal Aden.

Mauritius are winless in 14 of their last 15 competitive games, losing 13 since May 2018.

Mozambique have managed just one win in their last six away games across competition since the turn of the year, losing four.

Mauritius vs Mozambique Prediction

Mozambique have endured a forgettable campaign and will look to bow on a high. They take on a Mauritius side who have failed to win eight of their last meetings, so they should come away with all three points, dashing the hopes of Les Dodos.

Prediction: Mauritius 0-1 Mozambique

Mauritius vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mozambique

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Mozambique’s last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes