Mauritius vs Sao Tome e Principe prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe will square off in the second leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifier on Sunday.

Sao Tome currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg on Thursday. Luis Leal had an eventful game that saw him score the match-winner in the 35th minute before missing a second-half penalty on the hour mark.

Prior to that, the home side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Nepal in an international friendly in February 2022. Sujai Shrestha scored the winning goal in the 10th minute, while Andy Sophie missed a penalty three minutes later.

International Football Fanpage @Footie_Matters



AFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st Legs



Chad 0-1 Gambia

Djibouti 2-4 South Sudan

Seychelles 0-0 Lesotho

Somalia 0-3 Eswatini

Sao Tome 1-0 Mauritius FT ResultsAFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st LegsChad0-1 GambiaDjibouti2-4South SudanSeychelles0-0 LesothoSomalia0-3 EswatiniSao Tome1-0 Mauritius FT ResultsAFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st LegsChad 🇹🇩 0-1 Gambia 🇬🇲Djibouti 🇩🇯 2-4 🇸🇸 South SudanSeychelles 🇸🇨 0-0 Lesotho 🇱🇸Somalia 🇸🇴 0-3 Eswatini 🇸🇿Sao Tome 🇸🇹 1-0 Mauritius 🇲🇺

Sao Tome have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 defeat against Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2021. Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Abdul-Rahman Baba all found the back of the net to guide the Black Stars to the win.

The winner of the tie will continue their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by progressing to the group stage of the qualifiers.

Mauritius vs Sao Tome e Principe Head-to-Head

Sao Tome e Principe were victorious in each of their last three clashes with Mauritius.

Their most recent meeting came on Thursday when Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios secured a 1-0 advantage in the tie.

Mauritius form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Sao Tome e Principe form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Mauritius vs Sao Tome e Principe Team News

Mauritius

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Les Dodos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

African Insider @AfricanInsider2

africaninsider.com/sport/ready-le… Luis Leal shrugged off a 15 000km journey and a big time difference to score and give Sao Tome e Principe a 1-0 win over Mauritius on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. #AfriucanInsider Luis Leal shrugged off a 15 000km journey and a big time difference to score and give Sao Tome e Principe a 1-0 win over Mauritius on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. #AfriucanInsider africaninsider.com/sport/ready-le…

Sao Tome e Principe

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Sao Tome ahead of the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mauritius vs Sao Tome e Principe Predicted XI

Mauritius (4-4-2): Loic Michel (GK); Pascal Balisson, Jean Castel, Jonathan Speville, Kerlson Agathe; Louis Agathe, Vashist Calcutta, Bhavish Rasdarising, Adrien Botlar; Andy Sophie, Linsley Brasse

Sao Tome e Principe (4-2-3-1): Aldair D'Almeida (GK); Jardel Nazare, Vava Vava, Nilton Pequeno, Ivonaldo; Jocy, Ze Carlos Semedo; Ricardo Cardoso, Joel Neves, Edmilson Viegas; Luis Leal

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Mauritius vs Sao Tome e Principe Prediction

Sao Tome e Principe's narrow advantage means they will likely sit back and absorb the pressure in a bid to protect their lead.

The island nation have been historically superior to Mauritius and we are backing their winning run to continue with another narrow victory.

Prediction: Mauritius 0-1 Sao Tome e Principe

Edited by Peter P